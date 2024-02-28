Gary Sinise mourns son Mac's demise at 33 battling Chordoma

McCanna Anthony Mac Sinise, the son of acclaimed actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 after a valiant battle with a rare form of spine cancer known as chordoma.

The “Forrest Gump” star, Mac shared a poignant tribute to his son on the Gary Sinise Foundation website. He revealed that Mac succumbed to the disease on January 5, following a five-year fight.

Gary Sinise expressed the family's profound grief, stating:

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child."

He further reflected on Mac's courageous battle, acknowledging that while the family mourns his absence, they find solace in knowing he is no longer suffering.

Gary Sinise's son's diagnosis with cancer

Chordoma, an exceedingly rare cancer diagnosed in approximately one in a million people worldwide annually, according to the National Cancer Institute, proved to be a formidable foe due to its growth near critical tissues like nerves and blood vessels.

Mac was first diagnosed with this challenging disease in August 2018 and underwent multiple surgeries to remove the initial tumor. Despite these efforts, the cancer returned and spread, progressively debilitating him.

Before his illness, Mac Sinise was deeply involved in charitable work with the Gary Sinise Foundation, serving as assistant manager of education and outreach.

His passion for music, particularly as an exceptional drummer who performed alongside his father in the Lt. Dan Band, remained undimmed by his diagnosis. A graduate of the University of Southern California, he studied songwriting and composition in addition to his musical talents.

In a remarkable display of determination, Mac, despite being paralyzed from the waist down due to the illness, collaborated with peers to produce an album named "Resurrection & Revival."

This project, which served as both a source of inspiration and therapy for him, was finalized and sent to the press the same week of his demise. Gary Sinise spotlighted this extraordinary accomplishment in a December 2023 interview with Fox News, emphasizing his son's resolve to fulfill his dream despite his health setbacks.

Mac's departure represents a profound loss for his kin, including his parents, Gary and Moira, siblings Sophie and Ella, and an extended network of family and health aides. The Sinise family is dedicated to preserving Mac's musical heritage by ensuring the posthumous publication of his album on vinyl.

Gary shared:

"My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We've all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It's heartbreaking, and it's just damn hard."

As they proceed through this time of grief, their story shines as a source of encouragement and enlightenment for those grappling with the indescribable agony of losing a family member to cancer.