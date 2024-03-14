Greg Rutherford corrects recovery reports: The truth behind the injury

Greg Rutherford, the 37-year-old Dancing On Ice star, faced a significant setback as he missed the show's final due to a severe injury that required immediate medical attention.

Contrary to his fiancée, Susie Verrill's initial optimistic update on social media, Rutherford has shared a more somber health status. He has revealed that he is "very sore" and "very tired," undergoing further tests to assess his condition.

The Olympian was rushed to the hospital on the morning of rehearsals after sustaining a "significant" injury, which dashed his hopes of competing in the eagerly anticipated final against contestants Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts, and Miles Nazaire.

Susie Verrill, who had previously informed fans via her Instagram that Rutherford was "doing a lot better and recovering well," had to retract her statement after the latter publicly corrected her, emphasizing the gravity of his situation.

What Greg Rutherford has to say

Greg Rutherford took to his social media account to clarify, stating:

"No I'm not," in response to Verrill's post claiming he was progressing. This prompted Verrill to update her followers with the reality of Greg's condition, admitting he was "actually in a lot of pain."

Rutherford also shared a glimpse of his recovery process, filming himself in bed and discussing his early night after consulting a specialist, along with plans for upcoming scans to determine the extent of his injury.

The athlete expressed his heartbreak over missing the final and the opportunity to perform the Bolero with partner Vanessa James, a routine he believed could have showcased something "exciting and new." Despite the setback, Rutherford remains determined to perform the Bolero with James in the future, a testament to his resilience and dedication to his craft.

Greg Rutherford's withdrawal from the final was a disappointing turn for both him and his fans, culminating in a journey marked by both triumphs and challenges. Despite this, Rutherford has received an outpouring of support from his followers, underscoring the strong connection he has built with his audience throughout the competition.

Ryan Thomas emerged as the winner of Dancing On Ice's 2024 season alongside his pro partner Amani Fancy, in a finale that was shadowed by Greg Rutherford's absence. Thomas, in a gesture of sportsmanship and camaraderie, dedicated his victory to Rutherford, acknowledging his fellow contestant's unfortunate withdrawal.

Greg Rutherford's journey on Dancing On Ice has been a rollercoaster of emotions, from the highs of being voted the best skater in the solo skate to the lows of grappling with injuries. His experience on the show has not only tested his physical limits but also highlighted his unwavering spirit and commitment to overcoming adversity.