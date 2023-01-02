When it comes to optimizing your workout routine, timing is everything. However, this does not usually refer to what one may generally mean by timing. What matters most is that people make time to exercise on a regular basis, not when it happens. However, personal experience and specific goals may impact the best workout schedule for people.

The Advantage of Early Morning

Trying to exercise early in the day may have additional benefits for reluctant or less-enthusiastic people. If you wait for a longer span of time during the day, the task of exercising will only weigh on you the entire day, and you will be more likely to make justifications for not exercising.

Exercising first thing each morning (before breakfast) appears to help people burn more stored body fat. However, does it really help people lose weight? The jury is still out on that one, although you can certainly experiment on your own if you're trying to lose weight. Exercise for four weeks before breakfast, then four weeks after breakfast. Check-in with yourself to see if the one-time strategy helps you lose more pounds than the other.

It should challenge you physically (Photo by Emma Simpson on Unsplash)

An effective workout routine is one that is tailored to your individual needs and goals. It should challenge you physically, but it should also be sustainable and enjoyable.

Here Are Some Tips For Optimizing Your Routine

1. Set clear goals

Before you start working out, it's important to know what you want to achieve - whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or improve your endurance. Setting clear goals will help you create a workout routine that will keep you focused and effective.

Not all exercises are created equal (Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash)

2. Choose the right exercises

Not all exercises are created equal. To get the most out of your exercise, choose workouts that are appropriate for your fitness level and goals. For example, if you're trying to build muscle, you should include exercises that target specific muscle groups.

3. Include variations in workout routine

Do not stick to a single routine for an extended period of time. Doing the same thing over and over again can lead to boredom and hitting a plateau. To keep things interesting and to continue making progress, vary your workouts by trying new exercises and mixing up the intensity and duration of your workouts.

4. Focus on proper form

Proper form is essential for getting the most out of your workout routines and preventing injuries. Make sure you understand how to perform each exercise correctly, and seek guidance from a trainer or coach if you're unsure.

5. Get enough rest

Rest and recovery are just as important as the actual workout routine. Make sure to get enough sleep and allow your body time to rest between exercises. This will help you perform at your best and avoid burnout.

6. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for optimal performance. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after the workout routine to stay hydrated.

7. Keep track of the workout routine

Use a workout journal or tracking app to keep track of the progress you are making on a regular basis. This will help you in staying motivated and seeing the progress you are making.

The Ideal Workout Routine

The best plan is to alternate 2-3 days of high-intensity resistance training with 2-3 days of high-intensity cardio (Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash)

Taking everything into consideration, the best plan is to alternate 2-3 days of high-intensity resistance training with 2-3 days of high-intensity cardio. You can, however, get away with four days of high-intensity exercise too.

Around 30-40 minutes of high-intensity strength training, with no (or very little) rest between the exercises within a circuit, and a rest period between circuits (if you do more than one) is usually recommended. The circuit should work out the entire body, utilizing compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, pull-ups, good mornings, and so on, and should be done standing or on a Swiss ball to build your core.

To optimize your routine, you may also get a protein/carb shake before and after the workout, as well as a small protein/carb meal within 60-90 minutes of finishing. Water is essential in both types of routines.

High-intensity cardio is something you'd certainly enjoy doing. You will also have to do interval training at a pace that makes it difficult to talk, with brief breaks in between intervals.

Remember that these elevated workouts are not for beginners. Before beginning high-intensity cardio, one should build up endurance and start with lighter weights, emphasizing good form.

Conclusion

Following these tips will help in improving your workout routine and help you better achieve your fitness goals. Remember to listen to your body and make any necessary changes accordingly. One can see advancements and enhanced fitness levels as long as they are consistent and committed.

