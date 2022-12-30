Protein is essential for muscle maintenance and growth, but one doesn't have to eat a carton of raw eggs like Rocky to reap the benefits.

According to British researchers, consuming 20 grams after your workout should suffice.

What exactly is protein, and why is it so important?

Proteins are made up of smaller molecules known as amino acids. (Photo by Pixabay)

Proteins are main building blocks of the body. They're used in the production of muscles, tendons, organs, and skin, as well as enzymes, hormones, neurotransmitters, and other molecules that serve a variety of important functions.

They're made up of smaller molecules known as amino acids, which are linked together like beads on a string. These linked amino acids combine to form long chains that fold into complex shapes. Some of these amino acids are produced by the body, but others, known as essential amino acids, must be obtained through diet.

It's about more than just quantity; it's also about quality. If one has animal products like meat, fish, eggs, or dairy daily, that person is probably getting enough. However, if one does not consume animal products, it's difficult to obtain all of the essential amino acids. the needs of the body can be more challenging.

How to Consume Enough Protein

Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products are the best sources (Photo By Ella Olsson)

Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products are the best sources, as they contain all of the essential amino acids that the body requires. Quinoa, legumes, and nuts are among the plants that are high in protein.

Most people, though, do not need to track their intake of it. If one is trying to stay healthy, eating top-notch sources of of it with most of your meals, along with nutrient-dense plant foods, should bring one's intake to an optimal range.

The term "grams of protein" in nutrition science refers to the number of grams of the macronutrient, not the number of grams of it-containing food such as meat or eggs.

A serving of beef weighs 226 grams but contains only 61 grams of protein, while a large egg weighs 46 grams but contains only six grams of protein.

How Much Protein should you Eat after Working Out?

According to research published in 2017 by Trusted Source, as little as 9 grams (g) of milk protein may be enough to stimulate synthesis (Photo by Ousa Chea on Unsplash)

Protein requirements are directly linked to maximizing muscle mass; the more one has and uses, the more of protein is required. That's true for both maintaining lean body mass and increasing muscle mass.

The amount of protein required to encourage muscle growth is also affected by age and activity levels. Bodybuilders and weightlifters have higher requirements, as they try to gain muscle mass while also using their muscles more than the average person or non-lifter.

Of course, there's the possibility of overdoing it. Eating too much of it can impair the ability to build muscle by limiting intake of other important macronutrients for bulking (healthy fats and carbohydrates) that aid in training and maximizing gains.

What to Eat Post Workout?

Essential amino acids that can only be obtained through diet, (Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

According to research published in 2017 by Trusted Source, as little as nine grams (grams) of milk protein may be enough to stimulate synthesis in the muscles, assisting in post-exercise recovery.

Dairy products high in protein besides milk include:

Greek yogurt

kefir

ricotta

In fact, a single cup of low-fat kefir contains 9.2 grams of high-quality protein. These proteins have the ability to repair new cells, particularly those in the muscles.

These also contain all the essential amino acids that can only be obtained through diet. So choosing a post-workout meal is not as difficult as many people might think.

Takeaway

A good rule of thumb for maintaining existing muscle is to eat roughly 0.8 to 1 gram per pound of bodyweight, based on averages from evidence-backed recommendations. When using a calorie surplus to maximize gains, this amount can rise to as much as 1-1.5 grams/pound.

