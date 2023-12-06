‘I’ve been through something’: Jamie Foxx breaks silence on “difficult road to recovery” in candid speech

Word has been circulating about actor Jamie Foxx's mysterious health scare earlier this year, but the multi-talented star has finally broken his silence on the "difficult road to recovery" in a recent speech that left many fans both moved and relieved.

In his highly anticipated public appearance since suffering a "medical complication" in April, Jamie Foxx opened up about his challenging journey to regain his strength.

Jamie Foxx gets real about “difficult road to recovery” in candid speech

Admitting that he was immobilized for a period of time, the acclaimed actor shared his raw emotions during the Celebration of Cinema & Television event, where he received the Vanguard Award from The Critics Choice Association.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago," shared Foxx, referring to his ability to walk.

The audience gasped and fell silent as they absorbed the gravity of the situation. However, Jamie Foxx quickly lightened the mood by playfully dismissing rumors of being cloned and thanking those who stood by him during his ordeal.

The charismatic actor didn't hold back in his speech, expressing his profound gratitude for being able to attend the event.

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different... I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," Foxx confessed.

He continued, not skipping a beat, with a humorous remark about seeing a tunnel but not the light at the end. Laughter rippled through the room, blending with the heartfelt applause.

Jamie Foxx’s humorous and inspiring outlook on life

Jamie Foxx also took the opportunity to acknowledge the unwavering support of his sister, Deidra, and his daughter, Corinne, who kept his health struggles under wraps. He emphasized the importance of having someone in your corner during such challenging times.

"No one knew where I was. No one knew what was going on. And I had to go to this facility so I could work out a little bit," he shared, alluding to a private recovery period in Chicago.

Throughout his speech, Foxx conveyed a newfound appreciation for life and his craft. He thanked his friends and fans for their overwhelming support and prayers, jokingly commenting on the reactions he now receives from people when they see him in person.

"The one thing that I have to get used to now is the 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus,'" he chuckled. "I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. Don't give up on your art."

It's worth noting that Jamie Foxx has faced additional challenges during his recovery period, with allegations of making an antisemitic statement and accusations of sexual assault. While he hasn't commented on those specific allegations, he has strived to maintain a positive outlook and focus on moving forward.

Jamie Foxx concluded his speech with a powerful message:

"Life is precious. Life is short... let's make every moment count."

And with those words, the audience rose in a standing ovation, inspired by the strength and grace of this remarkable artist.

