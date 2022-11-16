British bodybuilder James Hollingshead brought joy and laughter to hundreds of fans with a Kratos cosplay at the 2022 MCM London Comic Con between October 28-30.

Armed with a replica of the Leviathan axe from the game, the 5' 11" 300 lb IFBB Pro bodybuilder brought the legendary Spartan warrior from Santa Monica Studios' God of War series to life.

Bodybuilder James Hollingshead Cosplays as 'Kratos' from God of War

It was James Hollingshead's second visit to the London Comic Con, having visited the event earlier this year in May. While he dropped wearing the Guardian shield this time around, the bodybuilder spent hours doing makeup and painting his musclebound physique.

His costume started gathering attention as soon as he entered the venue. James took pictures with nearly everyone who approached him, gracing hundreds of comic fans with interesting poses.

Kratos first appeared in the 2005 video game God Of War, as a vengeant spirit yearning for the destruction of the Olympian gods. Three immensely successful titles later, the latest title God Of War: Ragnarok was released on November 9.

James Hollingshead also took part in the midnight launch event at the Flagship Game store in Westfield, donning the Kratos costume. Again, he was mobbed by video game fans excited at the prospect of meeting a real-life Kratos.

James Hollingshead's Bodybuilding Career

It's impossible to emulate a powerful demigod without looking the part. However, James Hollingshead did not always look like a superhero.

His interest in video games began as a child, with countless hours spent on Super Mario Bros. After a brief stint with rollerblading, a 14-year old Hollingshead took up boxing. He had one goal in mind — be as lethal and ripped like his idol Mike Tyson.

On realizing his potential to put on muscle, Hollingshead decided to take up bodybuilding as a career. He started competing professionally in 2015, beginning with a tenth-place finish at the Amateur Olympia UK.

His first major title came at the 2017 UKBFF British Championships. He announced his entry as a potential Olympia contender with a victory at the 2020 Europa Pro. That year, he also won the British Grand Prix.

Hollingshead made his Olympia debut in 2021, finishing 12th in a star-studded lineup. 2022 has been a productive year for James, with a first-place finish at the Tsunami Nutrition Pro Italy and a third-place finish at the Arnold Classic UK.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 15–18 at the Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Here, James Hollingshead will battle against the likes of Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, Andrew Jacked, Michal Krizo, Samson Dauda and Nick Walker.

Hollingshead typically trains six days a week, running a basic body-part split. He has divided his training into two daily sessions, working out in the morning and the evening, and concentrates on different muscle groups every day.

For cardio, he enjoys taking long walks — which helps him de-stress, along with improving fat loss. To fuel his Herculean physique, he consumes five meals a day. His preferred high-carb sources are brown rice and sweet potatoes.

With only four weeks left till this year's Olympia, James Hollingshead will be looking to dial in his diet and train for the final push. With the most stacked lineup since the Ronnie Colemon era, the 2022 Olympia will likely be a treat for bodybuilding fans.

