Marijuana could be associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, as per new study

Marijuana use disorder could be associated with an increased risk of heart disease, according to a new study published in the journal Addiction. The researchers used five Canadian health databases to find out whether the use of cannabis affected cardiovascular health.

Adverse heart effects like heart attack, stroke, cardiac dysrhythmias and peripheral vascular disease were taken into consideration. It was found that the occurrence of such events was higher in people with Marijuana use disorder compared to the unexposed group.

Cannabis use disorder: How heavy marijuana use harms the heart

Cannabis use disorder can harm the heart and lungs. (Image via Unsplash/Wesley Gibbs)

Dr. Anees Bahji, lead author of the study, said:

"Our study doesn't provide enough information to say that cannabis use disorder causes adverse cardiovascular disease events, but we can go so far as to say that Canadians with cannabis use disorder appear to have a much higher risk of cardiovascular disease than people without the disorder."

Nearly 60,000 participants were considered from the database, among which half were with a Marijuana use disorder diagnosis and the other weren't, were considered as two groups.

They were matched by gender, year of birth and time of presentation to the health service. However, people with prior adverse heart disease events were excluded from the scope of the study.

Marijuana addiction causes

Cannabis dependence or addiction occurs when the brain starts adapting to large amounts of the drug by reducing the production of its own endocannabinoid neurotransmitters.

The body also gets less sensitive to these neurotransmitters. The person cannot stop using this drug due to the altered endocrine events in the body.

Addiction can be overcome under the supervision of a doctor. Gradual reduction of use is the best way to get rid of addiction. Sudden removal of the compound might cause withdrawal effects, which can be fatal.

Is CBD bad for heart patients?

CBD oil can be potentially harmful to the heart. (Image via Unsplash/Kimzy Nanney)

CBD oil or CBD is broken down by the liver and excreted out of the body. The compounds are derived from Marijuana and can affect medications that are taken for heart conditions.

Larry Allen, MD, associate division head for clinical affairs in cardiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said:

“There are no known cardiovascular benefits for cannabis or cannabidiol, and there may even be some adverse effects, so people should not take these products and think that it will have positive effects on their cardiovascular health,”

There are mixed opinions regarding the use of CBD gel or oil in the medical community. However, it's best to avoid using Marijuana or CBD for safety reasons, even if you do not have cardiovascular disease.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

