Cannabis users found to have higher levels of cadmium and lead

A recent research publication by the Environmental Health Perspectives has shared the issues related to the use of cannabis.

Along with its medicinal effects, cannabis is also known for its relaxing and calming effects. The study, which meticulously examined data from over 7,000 individuals, has illuminated the potential health hazards associated with marijuana consumption, especially in relation to heavy metal exposure.

Cannabis has always been in question for its health effects. Researchers at Columbia University knew that cannabis plants can absorb heavy metals from soil and, in fact, are particularly good at doing so. The contaminants travel through the plant and into the leaves, which, in turn, contaminates the plant.

The study reveals that people who use cannabis have higher levels of cadmium and lead in their blood and urine compared to non-users. This study is a wake-up call for the importance of further research on the adverse health effects of cannabis.

Cannabis and its contaminants

According to the lead researcher of the study, Tiffany Sanchez, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health:

"Both cadmium and lead stay in your body for quite a long time. Cadmium is absorbed in the renal system and is filtered out to through the kidney.

"So, when you’re looking at urinary cadmium, that’s a reflection of total body burden, how much you have taken in over a long period of chronic exposure.”

For people who consumed marijuana, the aforementioned study revealed that there was a 27 percent increase of cadmium in their blood level and a 21 percent increase of cadmium in urine.

Compared to non-users of cannabis, they tend to have a 22 percent lower cadmium in blood and 18 percent cadmium in urine.

The presence of cadmium and lead in the body, in any amount, can be problematic and dangerous. Lead, a heavy metal is highly dangerous for anybody. It can increase blood pressure and induce kidney and heart problems, and can also hinder the brain development of children.

Cadmium is a carcinogenic. That means it can also cause kidney diseases and weaken the bones. If any of these compounds remain intact in the body, the health effects they cause can be concerning.

Even after marijuana being illegal to consume in several places, there have been illegal manufacturing and selling of these untested products. That leads to the consumption of contaminated marijuana, that is intake of the dangerous heavy metals.

The way ahead

It's necessary to regulate the use of marijuana. Buying marijuana from illegal dispensaries should be avoided. They should only be bought from legal distributors. That's because they follow safety standards and refrain from contamination of these leaves.

Maintaining safety standards is a must to avoid the consumption of heavy metals like cadmium and lead. While it may provide solace and have therapeutic effects in the short term, if not bought and used wisely, it can cause serious damage to the body.

Eventually, the study shows that marijuana may have its potential benefits, but there are risks attached. Marijuana contaminated with heavy metals is a public concern that needs to be dealt with.