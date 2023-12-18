New study shows drinking green tea lowers heart disease and stroke risk by 25%

Green tea has long been hailed as a wonder drink with magical healing powers to boot. Researchers have concluded that drinking three cups of green tea every day can lead to a longer life and a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.

Dr. Wang Xinyan from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing conducted a research study to explore the habits and health risks related to tea consumption.

Remarkably, participants who drank tea at least three times a week had a considerable advantage in living longer than those who drank tea infrequently or not at all.

Green tea: A wonder drink with health benefits

Lowers the risk of various cardiovascular disease (Image via Unsplash/Na Visky)

If you love tea, you may want to consider the research that suggests that drinking it often could lower your risk of heart disease and premature death. The strongest benefit seems to come from long-term habitual consumption of green tea.

The study discovered that those who regularly sipped tea had a 20% lower chance of getting heart disease and stroke. Moreover, they had a 22% lower chance of dying from heart disease and stroke and were 15% less likely to die.

The researchers also predicted that tea-lovers in their 50s would get heart disease and stroke about 1.41 years later than those who don't love tea as much. Here's the fact - these tea fanatics were also expected to live about 1.26 years longer.

Tea drinkers: A reduced risk of heart disease and stroke

Reduces chances of heart stroke (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyrut)

The group drinking tea group had a big 39% lower risk of heart disease or stroke than the non-tea sippers. They also had a 56% lower chance of dying from heart disease or stroke and a 29% lower chance of dying overall.

Dr. Gu Dongfeng, one of the authors of the study, made it clear that you have to drink tea regularly to get those benefits. It seems like the special ingredient in tea called polyphenols doesn't stick around in the body for too long. So, if you want to enjoy all those amazing perks, make tea a regular part of your daily routine.

The study also compared the effects of different tea varieties. Drinking green tea was found to be specifically linked with approximately 25% lower risks of heart disease, stroke, fatal heart disease and stroke, and all causes of death. Conversely, no significant associations were observed for black tea.

Lowers chances of blood pressure (Image via Unsplash/Jeanyn Santiano)

The researchers noted that green tea is more commonly consumed in East Asia, with a staggering 49% of habitual tea drinkers preferring this variety. In contrast, only 8% of tea drinkers favored black tea.

Green tea's higher polyphenol content and its protective effects against heart disease and associated risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol likely contribute to its superior performance.

When it comes to gender, the study proved that tea had stronger protection for men than women. About 48% of men were sipping tea regularly while only 20% of women were down with the tea group.

Women also had lower rates of heart disease and stroke, which might have affected how important the results were.

Although the study's findings are incredibly promising, the authors conclude by emphasizing the need for further research.

Randomized trials are essential to confirm their observations and provide robust evidence for healthcare professionals to formulate dietary guidelines and lifestyle recommendations based on tea consumption.

Green tea is great for health. It might help you live longer and reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease. So, pour yourself a cup of green goodness, and enjoy.