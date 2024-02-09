Oregon resident diagnosed with human plague, first case since 2015

Oregon's first case of the rare human plague in almost a decade has been confirmed by Deschutes County Health Services on Wednesday, February 7. The case involves a local person. They claimed that the person's symptomatic pet cat was probably the source of the infection.

Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County health officer said,

“All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness.”

Thankfully, medical professionals report that this instance was detected and handled when the illness was still in its early stages, minimizing danger to the public. No new plague cases have surfaced in the course of the examination into communicable diseases.

The last recorded incidence in Oregon was in 2015, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which states that the plague is typically uncommon in the state, Yahoo News reported.

What is this human plague?

According to the County, this human plague, also known as bubonic plague, can infect humans or animals through flea bites or contact with infected animals. In Central Oregon, mice and other rodents can potentially carry the plague, although squirrels and chipmunks are the most prevalent carriers of the illness.

According to the county, humans often develop symptoms of the plague two to eight days after coming into contact with an infected animal or flea. A sudden onset of fever, nausea, chills, weakness, muscle aches, and/or noticeably swollen lymph nodes known as "buboes" are some of the symptoms that may be present.

Prevention tips as suggested by the health officials

Steer clear of rats and their fleas at all costs. Never handle sick, wounded, or lifeless rodents.

When taking pets outside, wear a leash and use flea-prevention measures to keep them safe. Pets should not be allowed to approach rodent burrows with ill or dead rodents.

Cats kept as pets are particularly vulnerable to the plague, and they can also spread the bacteria to people. Try to dissuade them from going after rodents. If your cat becomes ill after coming into contact with rodents, get in touch with a veterinarian right once.

People should remove food, woodpiles, and other rodent attractants from the areas surrounding their homes and outbuildings to keep wild rats out of them.

Although this human plague is a dangerous and sometimes fatal illness, it is uncommon in modern times and may be treated very successfully with timely medical attention and the right antibiotics. Controlling rodent populations and educating the public about preventive measures are examples of public health practices that assist lower the danger of spreading the bubonic plague.