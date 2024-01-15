Peeking into the secrets of Gayle King's weight loss

CBS Mornings host Gayle King has become an inspiration for many, showcasing her remarkable weight loss transformation over the years. Known for her candidness, King has openly talked about her struggles with weight, providing a realistic perspective on the challenges and triumphs of her journey.

With a series of swimsuit photos shared over Thanksgiving weekend in 2023, King flaunted the results of her dedicated exercise regime. From going on a soup-only diet in 2020 to fit into her election night dress to dropping nearly 28 pounds in 2016 with Weight Watchers, her story is one of determination and resilience.

Gayle King's Path to Transformation

Gayle King (Image via Instagram/@GayleKing)

King's weight loss journey began in earnest in 2016 when she joined Weight Watchers. The period marked a significant change, as she managed to shed almost 28 pounds. Her approach wasn't any secret, as she shared regular updates with her fans, including photos of her scale, making her journey relatable and authentic.

However, like many, King faced setbacks, admitting to gaining seven pounds during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite these challenges, she remained committed to her health goals.

In 2020, King revealed undergoing a drastic dietary change, adopting a soup-only diet to fit into a specific dress for election night coverage. This bold move saw her weight drop from 172.2 pounds to 165 pounds, as shown in her before and after Instagram photos.

Gayle King (Image via Instagram/@GayleKing)

Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle is evident in her disciplined exercise routine. She dedicates an hour to working out five to six times a week, incorporating both cardio and strength workouts. She credits the addition of strength training for her more effective weight loss, highlighting the importance of muscle building in burning calories.

Maintaining the Weight Loss

Gayle King's approach to maintaining her weight loss is as realistic as it is effective. She understands the importance of balance in diet and exercise. Despite not particularly enjoying exercise, she remains committed to her regimen, which includes treadmill workouts, elliptical sessions, and weight training.

Her diet, though careful, is not about deprivation. King believes in enjoying life's pleasures, like pasta, bread, and sweets, in moderation, balancing these indulgences with healthier choices most of the time.

This balanced approach extends to her social life as well. King allows herself to enjoy food at parties or on vacation, fully aware that she will have to work harder afterward to return to her desired weight.

Gayle King (Image via Instagram/@GayleKing)

This practical and relatable strategy emphasizes the sustainability of her weight loss journey. At 68, Gayle King's transformation is not just about losing weight; it's about embracing a healthier, more active lifestyle, which she believes is the key to her success.

Gayle King's weight loss journey, characterized by its ups and downs, is a testament to her resilience and commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Her approach, combining a balanced diet with a dedicated exercise routine, offers a realistic blueprint for sustainable weight loss.

At 68, King is not just in great shape physically but is an inspiration to many who struggle with weight issues, proving that it's never too late to transform one's life.