Powerlifter Jamal Browner Deadlifts Mind-Boggling 500 Kilograms (1,102.3 Pounds) in Training

Jamal Browner has deadlifted an insane 500 kilograms (1,102.3 Pounds) during training.

In the process, he joined an elite group to lift that weight. Strength athletes and fans have been left awe-struck by such a superhuman performance, and have taken to social media to express their support and congratulations.

Details of 500kg Deadlift by Jamal Browner

Having come off a record-breaking performance at the 2022 USPA Raw Pro, Jamal Browner was going through a regular training session.

The 20 kg barbell was loaded with nine 25-kilogram Rogue weight plates on each side of the barbell, with a 15-kilogram plate on the ends. That brought the total weight to a grand 500 kilograms.

Equipped with only lifting straps and a lifting belt, the 110 kg phenom made the 500 kg lift look easy. Donning a sumo stance and employing an overhand grip, the weight came smooth off the floor and was locked out at the top with grace.

While Browner himself looked surprised with the monumental lift, powerlifting fans who have been following his journey know that the man is capable of even more.

It's to be noted that this lift was done in training and not at an officially sanctioned powerlifting meet. The weight plates used, however, were calibrated Rogue weight plates. In addition, Browner also used lifting straps, which are not allowed in powerlifting competitons.

Nevertheless, the strength world has showered praise on him - including strongmen Laurence Shahlei and Rob Kearney, powerlifters Russell Orhii, Bobb Matthews, Stefi Cohen and Ernie Lillibridge Jr. and bodybuilders David Laid and Matt Morsia. The historic lift has already garnered 110K likes on Jamal Browner's Instagram page.

Browner has proven his deadlifting acumen in the conventional deadlift as well - pulling 420 kg (925 lb) in training. So much for haters claiming:

"But it's only sumo !"

Jamal Browner Joins Elite Group of Lifters

With this epic lift, Browner has joined a very exclusive group, becoming only the fourth man to lift 500 kg.

The 2017 World's Strongest Man, Eddie "The Beast Hall' was the first to attempt this historic weight at the 2016 World Deadlift Championships (WDC) in Leeds, England. Adopting a conventional stance, he lifted 500 kg, with blood pouring out of his nose as he nearly fainted at the end.

This record was improved on by the 2018 World's Strongest Man Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who lifted 501 kg (1,104.5 pounds) during the 2020 World’s Ultimate Strongman “Feats of Strength” series.

Bjornsson achieved this record at his personal gym in Reykjavik, Iceland, and despite being sponsored by Rogue, it's still considered by some to be unofficial.

This dispute, and a previous hassle over placings at the 2017 World's Strongest Man, led to a rivalry between Eddie Hall and Hafthor - and came to its zenith during a boxing match between the two in 2022.

The heaviest deadlift ever caught on camera, however was done at an unsanctioned training session by Polish powerlifter Krzysztof Wierzbicki. In a video shared by Wierzbicki on Instagram, he pulled an astounding 502.5 kilograms (1,107.8 pounds) in sumo stance while wearing lifting straps.

With the likes of Jamal Browner, John Haack and Russell Orhii coming up the ladder, strength fans are in for the treat of their lives. What records will Browner break next? The powerlifting world holds their breath in awe as this phenomenal athlete is poised to attain GOAT status.

