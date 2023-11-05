“Ramon is becoming Kevin Levrone”: CBum winning Mr. Olympia 2023 has the internet disappointed

Chris Bumstead, the popular bodybuilder, also known as CBum , won his fifth Classic Physique Olympia title in a row. Ramon Rocha Queiroz came second while Urs Kalecinski finished in third place.

However, internet users are not happy about Chris winning the title for the fifth time. Social media is divided on the results and several bodybuilding fans are saying that there were better candidates than CBum for this title.

CBum winning Mr. Olympia 2023 has the internet disappointed

Internet users are disappointed with Chris Bumstead's win (Image via Instagram/zyzz_page)

Most users feel that Ramon Rocha Queiroz should have won the title as his physique was amazing on stage. Bodybuilding fans did not find much difference between Ramon and Chris's physique and aesthetics. One user even compared Ramon with Kevin Levrone, the American IFBB professional bodybuilder because Kevin never won the title despite building an amazing physique like CBum.

The user (@momentumdesigns9) commented on a reel:

"Ramon is becoming Kevin Levrone"

Another Instagram user commented:

"Not gonna lie, I really believed Ramon was gonna win this time"

Another user (@calebtu) commented:

"Dino was better ngl, he had more conditioning and taper."

Both Ramon and Levrone have impressive careers in bodybuilding and have won several other titles. Despite never winning the Mr. Olympia title, Levrone has won 20 pro shows with three amateur wins. Kevin is also a musician and he also enjoys other sports like tennis and golf.

On the other hand, Ramon Dino won the Arnold Classic Ohio in 2023 and several other titles previously. He was born on 9 February 1995 and he's from Brazil. In 2015, he released his supplement brand "Kevin Levrone Signature Series".

There were many participants in Mr, Olympia 2023, and the official winners list was published for all categories. Bodybuilding fans all around the world are debating about the results of this Mr. Olympia event and Cbum's win is definitely controversial this time given the expectations fans had for Ramon Dino. It has to be kept in mind that Chris Bumstead is also a very conditioned bodybuilder.

There are many bodybuilders who have built an amazing physique and never won a Mr. Olympia title yet. Ramon and Kevin can be considered among them. This does not mean that they were not deserving of the title and have influenced several amateur bodybuilders and fans to get into bodybuilding. CBum fans are also extremely happy with the results.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

