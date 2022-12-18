Chris Bumstead has shown the world why he's the four-time unbeaten Classic Physique champion with a dominating victory at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

This year's Mr. Olympia took place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15 to 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Competing against a talented lineup of 59 Classic Physique athletes, Chris Bumstead showed maturity and confidence while working the crowd and revealing his upgraded, bigger physique.

The 27 year old Canadian is currently trained by Hany Rambod, following his cordial split with friend, brother-in-law and Men's Open bodybuilder Ian Valliere.

With a plethora of incredible physiques on stage, the judges had to make tough decisions.

In the end, Brazilian bodybuilder and 2022 Arnold Classic second-place finisher, Ramon Rocha Queiroz, managed second place with a wonderful display of size and old-school aesthetics.

German bodybuilder Urs "The Miracle Bear" Kalecinski finished third, narrowly edging out two-time Classic Physique champion Breon Ansley. This might be Breon's last competition in the Classic Physique division, as he plans to move to 212 next year.

Mike Sommerfeld from Germany took fifth place, while last year's second-place finisher Terrence Ruffin finished sixth. Austrian bodybuilder Fabian Mayr finished seventh, while Wesley Vissers, a popular fan favorite, finished eighth.

Chris Bumstead has a massive fan following, with nearly 12.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Ramon Rocha Queiroz, meanwhile, has the strong support of his Brazilian and international fans, who consider him to be the future of Classic Physique. Queiroz has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and 250K subscribers on his YouTube channel 'Ramon Dino Pro'.

Both Bumstead and Queiroz regularly put out workouts, collaborations, diet videos, and other video content.

The battle for the Classic Physique title was a treat for bodybuilding fans. Modern bodybuilding has deviated a lot from the aesthetic, classic-era physiques. The introduction of the Classic division is regenerating interest in the sport of bodybuilding by showcasing physiques similar to the Greek Gods.

2022 Classic Physique Olympia Results and Prize Money

First Place — Chris Bumstead (Winner) $50,000

Second Place — Ramon Rocha Queiroz $20,000

Third Place — Urs Kalecinski $10,000

Fourth Place — Breon Ansley $6,000

Fifth Place — Mike Sommerfeld $4,000

Sixth Place — Terrence Ruffin

Seventh Place — Fabian Mayr

Eighth Place — Wesley Vissers

Ninth Place — Alex Cambronero

Tenth Place — Michael Daboul

2022 Mr Olympia Classic Physique Scorecards

