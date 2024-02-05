Selma Blair opens up about chronic pain amidst Ehler-Danlos Syndrome and MS

In a candid and vulnerable update shared on Instagram, actress Selma Blair has opened up about her ongoing battle with daily pain due to Ehler-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), despite being in remission from multiple sclerosis (MS).

At 51, Blair's frank disclosure highlights not just her physical struggles but her resilience and perspective on living with chronic conditions. She shares a personal glimpse into her life to connect with others who suffer in silence, emphasizing her understanding and shared experience of constant pain.

Selma Blair on living with Ehler-Danlos syndrome

Selma Blair's revelation about her pain comes with an explanation for Ehler-Danlos Syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that impact connective tissues, particularly joints and skin. Blair describes the physical limitations and injuries that come with the territory of EDS, noting:

"I hurt all the time. I say that only for you people that hurt also. Like, I get it. And for all of us, just aging, it hurts. You have to stretch," a statement aimed at resonating with others facing similar battles.

The condition makes her stiff as she quoted, saying:

"So, the Ehler-Danlos makes me really, really, really stiff because I’ll pull my muscles too easily and then they’re like slack and sit there. So I get some injuries."

Despite the challenges, Selma Blair approaches her condition with a level of acceptance, highlighting the misconceptions around those with EDS and how it can exacerbate her condition, contrary to common advice.

Her struggle underscores the complexity of managing EDS, especially when coupled with her efforts to stay in remission from MS.

Navigating Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blair's discussion of her health does not end with EDS; she also touches on her journey with multiple sclerosis, a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

She remains in remission but deals with symptoms like fatigue and stiffness, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of MS. The actress shares insights into her treatment regimen, including IV therapy, that it helps her a lot.

Selma Blair's openness about her health struggles serves as a beacon of hope and understanding for many. By sharing her journey with Ehler-Danlos Syndrome and multiple sclerosis, she not only sheds light on the complexities of these conditions but also embodies the spirit of perseverance.