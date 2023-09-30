Smoking in pregnancy can lead to preterm birth: Says Study

Smoking in pregnancy is not be a good idea as it is a critical period that demands extensive care and attention. Long-standing advice has cautioned expectant mothers about various lifestyle choices, notably caffeine consumption and smoking.

But emerging research from Cambridge University is making us think twice about some long-standing advice for pregnant women.

Do you know how the National Health Service (NHS) has always said pregnant women should keep their caffeine to about two cups of tea or instant coffee a day?

This is due to worries about complications like early births or babies not growing as they should.

However, a recent study in the International Journal of Epidemiology offers a nuanced view, after conducting a rigorous examination of blood samples from over 900 women from the Pregnancy Outcome Prediction study between 2008 and 2012.

The research found no concrete evidence that ties above-average caffeine intake during pregnancy to preterm birth or smaller babies.

The undeniable risks of smoking in pregnancy

The research findings concerning smoking in pregnancy are unequivocally severe. The study's data indicates that pregnant smokers face nearly a threefold increase in the likelihood of premature birth.

Furthermore, infants have a quadrupled risk of being small for their gestational age, leading to potential complications like respiratory issues and infections.

Professor Gordon Smith of the University of Cambridge stressed the significance of these findings, noting that the risks of smoking during pregnancy may be even more considerable than previously recognized. He said:

"We've known for a long time that smoking during pregnancy is not good for the baby, but our study shows that it's potentially much worse than previously thought"

"It puts the baby at risk of potentially serious complications from growing too slowly in the womb or from being born too soon."

The challenge of quitting smoking in pregnancy

Acknowledging the health imperatives of ceasing smoking during pregnancy, Fleur Parker of NCT also recognizes the emotional difficulties many women face:

"For many women, increased anxiety about pregnancy, birth, and life with a new baby can make it even harder to change the habits they often rely on to manage their anxiety"

The impact of job loss on pregnancy outcomes

Research from the University of Essex has unveiled a concerning correlation between job loss during pregnancy (whether it's the expecting mother or her partner) and an elevated risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.

This insight brings to the fore the intricate relationship between emotional well-being, stress, and maternal health.

Pregnancy invariably brings with it a deluge of advice and recommendations. These fresh insights from the University of Cambridge underscore the necessity of updating and refining guidance based on rigorous research.

While the caffeine revelations might bring solace to many, the grave risks associated with smoking in pregnancy cannot be understated. The takeaway? Embrace evidence-based guidance, engage with healthcare professionals, and prioritize both physical and emotional well-being during this pivotal period.