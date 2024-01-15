Study reveals these effective household chores can assist in burning calories 

You may start burning calories more effectively and increase your fitness by incorporating housework and cleaning into your daily regimen.

Household activities, whether sweeping the floor or properly cleaning the bathroom, all help one lose calories.

A Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor study last year tracked the calories burned by 14 volunteers while performing various domestic chores and showed some interesting results.

"Not only are household chores incredible for burning calories, but they can also help our cognitive health. Studies have identified that housework increases cognitive function among older adults," Dr Neel Patel, GP, was quoted as saying by Lloyds Pharmacy. "Regardless of the intensity of the housework, doing household chores was associated with higher global cognition."

"Traditional sports and exercises burn more calories than daily chores, hobbies and other activities," the study revealed. "However, the difference between the two might be less than you expect."

The crucial word here is efficiency. Manage the time you spend on specific tasks. Household activities that take a lot of moderate-to-strength effort may also be beneficial for burning calories.

Household activities that help in burning calories

Do you despise heading to the gym? Activities at home like gardening are good options for calorie burning. There's a thing called non-exercise activity thermogenesis.

It's all about the energy you use doing things other than sleeping, eating, or exercising. Even chores and looking after the garden can boost your metabolism. This helps you shed weight.

Here are a few household chores that should help you burn calories:

1) Car wash

Avoid the self-service car wash: To work up a sweat, fill a bucket with warm, soapy water and thoroughly clean your vehicle's exterior and windows.

Hand washing the automobile for 30 minutes burns 130 calories for people weighing 125 pounds as well as 200 calories for people weighing 185 pounds.

Importance of burning calories (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel Media)

2) Redecorate the furniture

Although you won't do it every week, changing furniture burns an unexpected number of calories. An hour of moving furniture is going to burn 400 calories on average.

This is comparable to an hour of intensive strength training. However, proceed with caution and ensure that you are physically capable of moving large furniture on your own. Burning calories isn't worth causing back pain.

Benefits of burning calories (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by valeria)

3) Hoovering

According to the LloydsPharmacy study, an hour of vacuuming burns an amazing 295 calories for men and 249 calories for an average female participant.

"Hoovering can be great exercise. Not only are you burning calories through movement, but you’re also building muscle. Every push of the hoover activates the biceps, and every pull activates the triceps, making it a great arm workout,” the study noted.

While using a hoover is a simpler option than traditional cleaning, it can additionally help get your body back in shape.

Lunging forward and shoving the hoover head beneath the sofa helps strengthen your glutes.

It is estimated that vacuuming the house burns 190 calories per hour. Remember to swap legs and keep your core firm while performing the lunges.

Importance of losing calories (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by matilda)

4) Gardening

Many people find joy in gardening. It's not hard for them to add it to their workout routine. Digging, planting, and watering are part of gardening. Did you know? A person who weighs 150 pounds could burn about 350 calories in an hour while gardening.

Importance of gardening (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by nathan)

Want to shed weight but lack time for a workout or the gym? Try domestic activities to burn calories.

This will not only shed some pounds but also motivate you to get up and complete pending tasks.