Surviving Sepsis: How a Texas Teacher Lost Her Limbs but Found New Strength

In a harrowing journey of survival and resilience, Sherri Moody, a Texas teacher at high school from Deer Park, has had to adjust to a dramatically altered life following a severe strep infection that led to septic shock. The once healthy 51-year-old faced an unimaginable challenge when a seemingly minor illness escalated rapidly, necessitating the amputation of all her limbs to save her life.

Sherri Moody's ordeal began last April after she fell ill following a school field trip. What started as she thought was a common sickness soon turned dire as she experienced difficulty breathing. It prompted her husband, David, to rush her to the hospital.

"I've never gone to the ER before in my life," Sherri shared with Today.com, emphasizing her previously robust health and active lifestyle.

Texas teacher's diagnosis

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia in both lungs caused by Streptococcus bacteria. This condition quickly spiraled into sepsis, a life-threatening response by the body to infection.

Unfamiliar with sepsis at the time, David admitted to Today.com:

"I had to Google what sepsis was. I had no idea. We’re pretty healthy people," highlighting the suddenness and severity of Sherri's condition.

Their situation became even more complicated due to Sherri's use of immune-suppressing medication for rheumatoid arthritis, leaving her defenseless against the aggressive infection.

The infection's rapid progression led to the failure of Sherri's kidneys and lungs, resulting in her being placed in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit.

During this critical period, doctors administered vasopressors, medications that narrow blood vessels to increase blood pressure and help vital organs continue functioning.

Texas Teacher Sherri Moody (Image via CLICK2HOUSTON/YOUTUBE)

However, the use of vasopressors, while life-saving, comes with significant risks, including the possibility of blocking blood flow to extremities, leading to tissue necrosis and, ultimately, amputation.

"I literally watched my wife’s feet and hands die. They were black and they were mummified," David recounted the heartbreaking decision that had to be made to amputate Sherri's limbs to save her life.

Despite the unimaginable challenges and adjustments Sherri has faced since waking from her coma, her spirit remains unbroken.

"I’m very mentally strong," she stated, affirming her choice to maintain a positive outlook despite occasional moments of despair.

To support her on this difficult journey, friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and the future acquisition of prosthetic limbs. Texas teacher Sherri's resilience is further supported by her family, including her daughter-in-law, Mika, who assists with daily tasks and personal care.

Sherri and her husband David continue to share their story, emphasizing the power of choice in facing adversity.

"There’s a dark road that we could easily go down ... but for me, what works is to just choose it and to say quick, 'Tell me a joke' or 'What’s the best memory we’ve had," Texas Teacher Sherri conveyed her coping strategy to Click2Houston.

The Moody family's updates and ongoing efforts to raise awareness and support are shared through their Facebook group, serving as a testament to their courage and determination to choose joy in the face of life's most challenging moments.