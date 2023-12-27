These 4 lifestyle changes can lower your risk of cancer by 30%, according to new study

Researchers have discovered the best way to lower risk of cancer by 30%, and it's not through treatments or surgeries.

In a study published in BMC Medicine, researchers analyzed lifestyle modifications among 62 studies that focused on various bodily functions. The findings of these studies suggest that there are certain habits that can help reduce the likelihood of cancer occurring.

So, what are these game-changing moves you need to make? Let's break it down:

Healthy lifestyle changes to lower risk of developing cancer

Here are four of them:

#1 Stay fit, and stay on the grind

Daily workout and movement (Image via Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart)

Consistent physical activity can help prevent breast and colon cancer. When you stay active, you keep your weight in check and lower the risk of getting obese, which is a known factor for some cancers.

Moreover, exercise gives an extra boost to your immune system. Make it strong enough to spot and destroy cancer cells before they start causing chaos.

#2 Level up your diet with plant-based goodies

Eat plant-based food (Image via Unsplash/Mariana Montes)

It's time to stack up on them whole grains, fruits, vegetables and beans. These power-packed plant-based foods are legitimate warriors in the battle against cancer. They're packed with antioxidants, which shut down cancer-causing free radicals.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts have got some serious superpowers when it comes to slowing down the growth of cancer cells.

#3 Drop the bad habits

Ditch red meat and all processed meats. (Image via Unsplash/Sven Brandsma)

It's time to upgrade your grub and cut back on that fast food and processed junk. These culprits lack in nutrients and pack tons of calories, causing weight gain and ramping up your cancer risk. So, it's best to skip the red and processed meats.

The WCRF and AICR recommend not more than three servings of red meat per week and to cut out processed meat entirely. It's time to let go of unhealthy habits and reduce your cancer risk.

#4 Quit smoking and overdrinking

Less of drinking and smoking (Image via Unsplash/Andra C Taylor)

Smoking and going overboard with alcohol is a big no when you are on your health journey. They're connected to different cancers like mouth, throat, breast and the gut.

So, it's time to drop those smoking habits and tone down on the alcohol. Don't forget, even having a little bit of alcohol here and there can boost your risk of certain cancers. It's time to level up your choices and look out for your health.

Research shows that even a small improvement in diet or exercise can have a big impact on your risk of cancer.

At the same time, it's important to note that these are simple lifestyle changes, not necessarily diets or exercise regimens. If you follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly, you are already on the right track to stay healthy.

The more you do to take control of your health, the healthier you will be. The more you pay attention to your health early on, the less likely you are to have problems later.

It's not too late. Make a change today. Join a gym. Put down that dessert. Buy plant-based protein powder to mix in your smoothie or post-workout shake, and spend some quality time with loved ones every day for an added mental boost.