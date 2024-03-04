What challenges come with sarcoma? A rare cancer that claimed TikTok star Cat Janice at 31

The world of social media and music recently lost a shining light. Cat Janice, a name many will recognize from TikTok, passed away at the young age of 31. Cat Janice, whose real name was Catherine Ipsan, was more than just a fleeting presence on our social media feeds.

Aged 31, Janice was a singer-songwriter whose life and music vibrated with the kind of energy and emotion that resonated with many around the world. Best known for her song "Dance You Outta My Head," which captured the hearts of TikTok users.

Her song's success was a testament to her talent, climbing its way to the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and securing the number one spot on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales list.

Yet, even as her tracks dominated charts and brought joy to listeners, Cat Janice was engaged in a personal and grave battle with sarcoma, a rare cancer that she bravely confronted in the public eye, all while ensuring her art would continue to support her beloved son, Loren.

What is Sarcoma?

Sarcoma is not like the cancers most people hear about. It doesn't hit the spots you'd usually think of, like the breast or the lungs. Instead, it goes for the bones or the body's soft parts—muscles, fat, nerves, and anything that connects or supports your organs. Sarcoma prefers to lurk in the shadows, making it both rare and tricky to deal with.

For Cat Janice this tough journey began in March 2022, when she was diagnosed with this daunting disease. Despite the heavy load, she continued to create music, a passion and career she had fiercely pursued since her teen years.

How Cat Janice stayed strong with music and being a mom

Cat Janice wasn't fighting this battle just for herself. Early during her treatment, she made a heart-touching decision—to transfer the rights to her music to her seven-year-old son, Loren. This wasn't just a mother's love speaking but a clear vision of ensuring her son's future even in her absence.

But sarcoma is a formidable enemy. After initial treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, Janice shared that she was cancer-free. However, the relief was short-lived as the disease returned to her lungs by June 2023. Her openness about her battle, including sharing the devastating news that the cancer had "won," touched hearts globally.

Despite this, Janice's spirit blazed brightly. "I want my last song to bring joy and fun," she said. Through her music, she aimed to leave behind a legacy of joy and courage, a testament to her battle and the love for her son.

The challenge sarcoma presents is not just in its rarity but in its aggression. It can be deceptive, with a patient thinking they've won the battle, only for the cancer to resurface. For many, like Janice, the initial victory offered hope, making the return of the disease a crushing blow.

In her final weeks, Janice embraced life, spending time baking and creating music when she had the strength. Her legacy will live on, not only in her music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Cat Janice's husband, Kyle Higginbotham, hopes the world sees her not just as a tale of tragedy but as a real artist who poured everything into her music until the very end.