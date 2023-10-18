Not only just lumps: Other breast cancer signs that should not be ignored

When talking about breast cancer signs, lumps come to our mind instantly. But lumps are not the only sign of breast cancer.

One research has found that many women are not even aware of other breast cancer signs, which is quite worrying. A new survey by OSU’s Comprehensive Cancer Center revealed this finding.

For the study, more than 1,000 respondents were surveyed over the phone or online from September 22–24. 93% of the adults surveyed thought a lump could be an indication of breast cancer, while fewer than fifty percent knew of numerous additional symptoms.

Lesser-known breast cancer signs

In addition to the more well-known symptoms, such as a lump in the breast, it's crucial to be aware of several less common signs and symptoms that may indicate breast cancer. Even though there are other conditions that might produce these indications, it's important to monitor any changes in your breast health and see a doctor if you have any concerns.

Not many people are aware of breast cancer signs. (Image via Unsplash/ Angiola Harry)

Lesser-known breast cancer signs include:

1) Retracted, inverted, or downward-pointing nipple

When a tumor forms inside the breast and pulls on tissue, the nipple may become inverted. Merely 31% of respondents identified this as a symptom that necessitated medical intervention.

2) Breast puckering

When you raise your arms, this may seem like a dimple or depression. It may happen when a tumor tugs at healthy breast tissue, causing the skin to seem deformed. Merely 39% acknowledged this as a sign that necessitated medical intervention.

3) Partially numb breast

Of those surveyed, only 41% identified numbness as a symptom that needed to be addressed by a doctor.

4) Thickening of breast skin

Breast skin thickening or pitting can give the appearance and feel of orange skin. It could potentially be a sign of uncommon and severe inflammatory breast cancer. Merely 45% acknowledged this as a breast cancer sign that necessitated medical intervention.

5) Nipple discharge

Clear or bloody spontaneous nipple discharge may be an indication of breast cancer, yet only 51% of study participants identified it as a breast cancer sign that needs to be treated medically.

It's crucial to keep in mind that benign (non-cancerous) illnesses can also be linked to similar symptoms and indicators. Any worrying changes in your breast health, however, ought to be examined by a medical professional.

Mammograms, clinical breast exams, and routine breast self-examinations are crucial resources for breast cancer screening and early detection. Discuss suitable screening and risk-reduction techniques with a healthcare provider if you have a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors.

What age does breast cancer start?

It is important to stay aware of breast cancer signs. (Image via Pexels/ Klaus Nielsen)

Although it can occur at any age, the risk rises with advancing years. Younger women have a comparatively low risk of breast cancer, which progressively increases with each decade.

It is noteworthy that, however uncommon, men can also develop breast cancer. Male breast cancer risk factors and age range differ from female breast cancer risk factors.

Age is one of the major risk factors for breast cancer, but it's not the only one. Breast cancer can also arise as a result of exposure to specific environmental variables, lifestyle decisions, hormonal factors, family history, and genetic factors (such as BRCA mutations).

Mammograms, clinical breast exams, and routine breast self-examinations can all help in early detection and increase the likelihood of a favorable outcome. Women should talk to their healthcare professionals about their specific risk factors and recommended screenings.