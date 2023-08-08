Okra Water for Health: Potential Benefits and Side-Effects  

Did you know that drinking okra water in the morning can offer some incredible health benefits? Well, yes, soaking okra pods overnight and consuming okra-infused water on an empty stomach is healthy and may offer numerous advantages, including improving digestion, promoting skin health, aiding weight loss, and regulating blood sugar levels.

Okra water can be consumed by anyone and is specifically useful for people with diabetes, skin issues, and digestive problems. It is also an ideal option for people who don’t like the vegetable’s slimy texture or want to attain its benefits without preparing it.

Potential Health Benefits of Okra Water

Take a look at some of the most notable benefits of drinking okra water:

1. Loaded with antioxidants

Several studies suggest that okra water is a great source of various antioxidants, including kaempferol, phenolic acid, flavonoids, quercetin, and vitamin C. These components are known for their anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation and eliminate free radicals.

Antioxidants can prevent several chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart problems, and may protect against sun damage as well.

2. Boosts immune system

Okra water is loaded with vitamin C, which can help strengthen the immune system. Additionally, the antioxidants present in okra can protect your body against viruses, diseases, and free radicals, thereby promoting overall immune health.

3. Promotes weight loss

Okra is rich in vitamins B and C, fiber and folic acid that may potentially help manage your cravings and appetite, further boosting weight loss. Moreover, it may also boost metabolism and keep your body hydrated.

4. Good for heart health

Several studies suggest that okra-infused water may help regulate cholesterol levels in the blood and further help lower the risk of heart-related issues. Overall, it may keep the heart healthy and improve its functioning.

5. Improves skin

The high amount of vitamins A and C in okra may help eliminate toxins from the body by purifying your blood. As a result, this may improve your skin, slow down aging, and keep a variety of skin problems such as acne, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation away.

6. Contains anti-bacterial properties

Okra is rich in anti-bacterial properties that may help ward off bacteria-causing infections. Studies suggest that okra can stop the growth of various pathogenic bacteria and keep you healthy and disease-free.

7. Manages diabetes

Another great benefit of consuming okra-infused water is its ability to manage diabetes. Okra is loaded with antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols that may help lower high blood sugar levels and regulate diabetes. In fact, studies have also shown that extracts of okra can significantly reduce blood sugar levels and enhance insulin secretion.

How to Make Okra Water at Home?

To make this healthy drink, follow these steps:

Wash okra pods and cut off the stems.

Chop the okra pods and then place them in a large bowl. Fill the bowl with water and cover it properly.

Let it sit for at least 7 to 8 hours or overnight. Once the water turns thick and slimy, strain the liquid and store the okra water in the refrigerator.

Add honey or lemon juice and consume it.

It can be consumed regularly at any time of the day. But, according to some medical experts, it is the most effective when consumed early in the morning on an empty stomach.

Possible Downsides of Okra Water

The water is generally considered safe, however, excess consumption can lead to adverse reactions, especially in people allergic to okra. You must also remember that okra is high in fructans, which is a carb that can lead to stomach problems when consumed in large amounts.

If you experience any allergic reaction after drinking it, discontinue and consult your doctor. Moreover, people with any health concerns or on medications should first speak with their healthcare providers before adding okra-infused water to their wellness routine to avoid health complications.