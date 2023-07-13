What Is Quercetin: Know About Its Health Benefits and Possible Side Effects 

Quercetin is a flavonoid, also called plant pigment, that’s found in several foods and plants. It is a natural pigment loaded with abundant antioxidant properties that may help with a variety of things, including reducing inflammation, blood pressure, and more.

In fact, quercetin is considered one of the best antioxidants, even better than beta-carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E. It plays a significant role in helping your body fight against free radical damages, linked to diseases like diabetes and heart problems.

Continue reading as we discuss more about this important plant compound and its potential health benefits, dosage, and possible side effects.

What Is Quercetin?

It has anti-inflammatory properties. (Photo via Pexels/Element5 Digital)

It is a pigment that comes under flavonoids, a group of plant compounds found in a variety of vegetables, fruits, drinks, grains, and more.

The pigment is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that protect the body from harmful oxidative stress, which can damage tissues, cells, and may also cause chronic health concerns like cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, etc.

Quercetin is the top-most flavonoid available in the diet as it’s estimated that an individual consumes approximately 10 to 100 mg of it every day through different foods and drinks.

Quercetin Health Benefits

Quercetin is linked to several health benefits, including the following:

Combating free radicals

Free radicals are linked to several health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more. Research also suggests that free radicals promote genes that lead to inflammation, which further causes several serious health problems.

The antioxidant properties in quercetin protect the cells from oxidative stress and free radicals and also help reduce inflammation in the body.

It combats free radicals and protects the body from illnesses. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Reducing the risk of certain cancers

Several studies suggest that a diet high in flavonoids, which includes quercetin, can reduce the risk of certain types of cancer. Additionally, it can slow cancer cell growth and lower the chances of developing the disease.

Reducing the risk of chronic brain issues

The neuroprotective, as well as the anti-inflammatory properties of this plant compound, may protect against degenerative brain diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. It can also boost brain power and function and lower neuroinflammation in age-related cognitive decline problems.

Providing antiviral and antibacterial effects

The antiviral and antibacterial effects of the plant compound are known to prevent the growth of several bacteria which are linked to illnesses. These include salmonella enteritidis, proteus, Escherichia coli, and more.

It protects from several kinds of bacteria. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Alleviating allergy symptoms

Quercetin’s anti-inflammatory properties may also ease allergy symptoms and provide relief. Several animal studies have found that the plant compound may block enzymes that lead to inflammation and also prevent the growth of inflammation-causing chemicals, called histamine.

Food Sources and Supplements

Flavonoids are found in a variety of vegetables and fruits, particularly in their peels. Some of the best food sources include:

cherries

capers

onions

yellow and green peppers

shallots

red apples

broccoli

tomatoes

asparagus

berries (blueberries, raspberries, cranberries)

kale

It is also found in several varieties of tea such as black and green tea.

Other than food sources, you can also find supplements of the same in health stores and online. Supplements are available in different forms, including powders and capsules.

It's found in several foods. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

When it comes to dosage, the typical dose ranges from 500 to 1,000 mg per day, although it can vary from one person to another and also may also depend on the health conditions you may have.

What Are the Side Effects and Possible Risks?

The plant compound is generally well-tolerated, but it can have potential side effects when consumed in heavier amounts. Some possible side effects may include:

stomach problems like diarrhea

severe headaches

tingling in legs and arms

body pain

Risks may also include body rash, hives, itching, difficulty breathing, and chest tightness.

It is also important to note that flavonoids like quercetin may interact with some medications, such as antibiotics, blood pressure medications, blood thinners, chemotherapy medications, and more. So, people taking these medications or any kind of medication for an ongoing health concern should consult a doctor before taking supplements.

Moreover, if you are pregnant, or have liver or kidney problems, avoid taking this supplement or talk to a doctor to know about the right dosage.

