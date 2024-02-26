Older adults experience better cognition with daily multivitamin use

Researchers have found that popping a daily multivitamin could do older adults' brains a big favor.

A recent study tested the effects of daily multivitamin-mineral (MVM) supplementation on the brain function of older adults. According to the study published on PubMed, daily multivitamin use showed a pretty solid impact on improving overall cognition, including memory.

The medical study involved over 21,000 adults in the United States who were at least 60 years old. As for what they were taking, it included a daily MVM supplement. The aim was to examine how these multivitamins affected their brain function over two years.

What they found was a small but telling improvement in global cognition - the total mental process of gaining knowledge and intellectual capacity, including memory, attention, and reasoning. Specifically, those taking multivitamins showed a more favorable change in episodic memory, which is the brain's ability to remember past events.

This important work was part of the larger COSMOS, short for COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study. While the focus was on multivitamins, the study also factored in the effects of a cocoa extract supplement. After all, who wouldn't want an excuse to enjoy some chocolate if it could help keep your mind sharp?

The COSMOS study consisted of three substudies, with thousands of participants in each. But we're focusing on the results of the MVM part of COSMOS, called COSMOS-Clinic.

So, what's the takeaway from all this?

In short, the study found some pretty impressive benefits tied to taking a daily multivitamin supplement. Over the course of two years, the older adults in the study who were taking their daily multivitamins saw a more favorable change in their episodic memory. That's the kind of memory that lets us recall the details of experiences and events, think of what you did last weekend.

The researchers say this change is like stepping back the hands on the aging clock by about two years. That's right! Regular use of daily multivitamins could potentially translate to older adults having the cognitive function of their younger selves.

Still, the authors of this study are quick to caution that this doesn't mean multivitamins are a silver bullet for brain aging. Like most things, it makes sense in moderation and as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

And, of course, it's essential to chat with your healthcare provider before diving into a new supplement routine. They can give you the low-down on how multivitamins could work with your specific health needs and let you know if it's a good idea for you to add them to your daily routine.

In the end, it looks like our elders might be onto something. Could it be that taking a daily multivitamin is a simple step toward preserving our cognition and memory as we age? Given this evidence, it may be worth considering.

After all, if a daily multivitamin might help keep our minds sharp into old age, it’s an opportunity worth exploring, don't you think?