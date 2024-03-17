Older women’s heart disease risk heightened by vitamin D and calcium, study finds

In a world where taking vitamins daily is almost as common as having a cup of coffee in the morning, a recent study has thrown a curveball, particularly at older women who rely on vitamin D and calcium supplements. This study, emerging from the landmark Women's Health Initiative (WHI) trial, opens up a new chapter in our understanding of these popular supplements.

For years, older women have turned to a combination of calcium and vitamin D supplements, hoping to keep their bones strong and possibly ward off two of the biggest health threats: heart disease and cancer. The thought process seemed straightforward – calcium strengthens bones, and vitamin D helps the body use calcium more effectively. However, the latest findings suggest the issue is far more complex.

Vitamin D is essential for women's body to stay healthy (Image via Vecteezy)

According to the new analysis, while taking a combination of this vitamin and calcium supplements might lower the odds of dying from cancer by 7%, it could also increase the risk of fatal heart disease by 6%. These findings leave many in a conundrum, especially those who thought they were doing their health a favor.

This major finding is the result of analyzing data collected over 22 years by the WHI, which has been keeping tabs on the health of thousands of women since 1991. The early feedback in 2006 did not flag any big concerns about taking these supplements. But fast forward to now, the findings have highlighted some areas of concern when it comes to the consumption of these supplements among older women.

Cynthia Thomson, professor of health promotion at the University of Arizona in Tucson and the head of this research, highlighted a key suspect in the higher risk of heart disease. Looks like calcium supplements could be helping to harden coronary arteries, bumping up the chance of heart trouble and even death.

Vitamins reduce the risk of cancer in older women (Image via Vecteezy)

The daily doses considered in the study were 1,000 milligrams of Calcium and 400 international units (IU) of Vitamin D. Along with the revelations about cancer and heart disease risks, the study also highlighted another concern – an increased risk of kidney stones among the women taking these daily supplements.

In wrapping up their analysis, Thomson's team offered a straightforward summary: Over a period of two decades, calcium and vitamin D supplements appear to have a dual effect on postmenopausal women. They may slightly reduce the risk of dying from cancer but paradoxically increase the risk of dying from heart disease. In the grand scheme, these opposite effects cancel each other out, leaving no impact on the overall risk of death from any cause.

Such findings undoubtedly raise eyebrows and prompt questions about the widespread use of these supplements amongst older women. They emphasize the importance of individual health needs and the potential need for a more personalized approach to supplementation.

When this study hits the streets, doctors and older ladies should reconsider the consumption habits of vitamin D and calcium supplements. The study is an indication that even though these vitamins might seem beneficial at first glance, there is always a possibility of underlying risks, especially with how different health issues affect people of a certain age.

The research team encourages anyone considering or currently on vitamin D and calcium supplements to have an open conversation with their healthcare provider as this dialogue is crucial in navigating the pros and cons of supplement use based on individual health histories and risks.

Conclusively, the recent findings from the WHI trial reiterate an important message: when it comes to supplements and overall health, more is not always better, and personalized care triumphs over a one-size-fits-all solution.