Olive Oil and Lemon Juice: Myths, Benefits, and Downsides

Olive oil and lemon juice are two quintessential ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine. They offer a wide range of health benefits when included in the diet. Olive oil can be used in cooking, frying, and roasting, and can be consumed raw as well. Lemon juice provides vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as ascorbic acid.

There are several claims regarding the benefits of these two ingredients when they are mixed together and consumed. It has been claimed that this combination can help treat a variety of medical conditions, including gallstones, joint pain, and premature aging. This article discusses the health benefits of olive oil and lemon along with the myths and downsides of this combination.

Olive Oil Benefits

Olive oil is extracted from ripe olive fruits. Extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) is considered the best in terms of quality. It can be obtained during the first press of the olives.

Extra-virgin olive oil is rich in 73% oleic acid, a heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA). It is also an amazing source of vitamin E (tocopherols) and vitamin K. Olive oil is also rich in compounds known as polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that can protect our body from damage caused by free radicals. The combination of olive oil and lemon juice is also expected to provide similar health benefits.

Lemon Juice Benefits

Lemon is a citrus fruit native to the Mediterranean region. Lemon juice is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, especially vitamin C. They are also rich in flavonoids, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Lemon juice is an amazing drink to stay hydrated.

Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Health Benefits

There are several health claims regarding this combination. Some of the health benefits are discussed below:

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

It was found that people who consumed olive oil had lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol in their blood compared to people who consumed other plant oils. Similar results were obtained for lemon juice as well.

Combining olive oil and lemon juice is expected to have more potency as an anti-inflammatory agent. The beneficial plant compounds present in these ingredients can prevent chronic inflammatory conditions such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, heart disease, fatigue, and aging. These compounds can also reduce hair loss, joint pain, and chronic fatigue.

Weight Loss Claims

The combination of olive oil and lemon juice is high in vitamin C, which is necessary for our bodies to produce carnitine. Hundred grams of lemon juice contain 38.7 mg of vitamin C, which is 43% of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for men and 52% of the RDA for women.

Carnitine is a compound that is required to transport fat molecules into the cells. This process is crucial for the breakdown of fat molecules to produce energy. The combination of olive oil and lemon juice might not provide any extra benefit, and the individual properties of these two ingredients remain the same.

Possible Downsides of Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Mix

Though lemon juice and olive oil are absolutely safe to consume, combining them might not provide any added benefits. Lemon juice is acidic and can damage tooth enamel if consumed in higher amounts. It has to be kept in mind that olive oil is a calorie-dense food and must be counted towards your daily calorie intake.

Though negligible, a small proportion of people might be allergic to olives and olive oil, and hence this must be taken into consideration. While olive oil and lemon juice can be used in small amounts to make salad dressings, drinking this combination directly can be acidic and not suitable for many people.

Bottom Line

Olive oil and lemon juice are two ingredients popular in Mediterranean cuisine and are known for several health benefits. They can be used in cooking or consumed raw. Combining olive oil and lemon juice might not provide any extra health benefits, and this idea is just a new trend in the fitness industry.

