Osteoarthritis could affect 1 billion people by 2050, study finds

By the year 2050, approximately one billion people worldwide are expected to have osteoarthritis, which damages the joints, according to recent research that was published in the journal The Lancet Rheumatology on August 21.

The study determined that 15% of people worldwide who are 30 years of age or older currently have osteoarthritis after reviewing data from more than 200 nations collected over a period of 30 years (1990-2020). The study primarily blamed population expansion, aging, and obesity for the sharp rise in OA incidence.

According to the study, if obesity in the population were to be adequately treated, the burden of osteoarthritis worldwide may be lowered by an estimated 20%. The disease's prevalence is predicted to increase by 200% in the central, eastern, and western regions of sub-Saharan Africa.

What did the study say?

There is no effective cure for OA yet. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

OA affected about 256 million individuals in 1990. By 2020, that figure had risen to 595 million, a 132% increase. OA was the seventh-leading cause of years lived with disability for those aged 70 and older. By 2050, the condition is projected to worsen in other joints, such as the elbow and shoulder, by 95.1%, 48.65% in the hands, 78.6% in the hips, and 74.9% in the knees.

Jaimie Steinmetz, study author and lead research scientist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle said:

“With the key drivers of people living longer and a growing world population, we need to anticipate stress on health systems in most countries.”

Jaimie further emphasized the “strategies of prevention,” since there is no known effective cure for the condition. She also stated the need for “effective treatments like joint replacements” to be made affordable for developing nations.

What is osteoarthritis (OA)?

OA is more prevalent in older adults. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

OA, also known as degenerative joint disease, is a prevalent form of arthritis that mostly affects the joints. When pressure is applied to a joint, the cartilage, a smooth, rubbery tissue, absorbs the shock and allows the joint to move freely. In OA, this cartilage gradually starts to degrade.

The cartilage gets thinner and less effective in supporting and cushioning the bones as osteoarthritis worsens. The damaged joints have a variety of symptoms as a result. The following are some common signs of osteoarthritis:

Joint pain

Stiffness

Joint swelling

Limited/decreased range of motion

Bony outgrowths

Weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and spine, as well as the hands and fingers, are frequently impacted by OA. It is more prone to occur with advancing age and is frequently linked to the deterioration of the joints over time. Its development may also be influenced by heredity, joint damage, obesity, and repetitive stress on the joints.

Exercises, canes or splints, lifestyle modifications, taking medications, and surgery (including joint replacement) are currently available as treatment options for osteoarthritis. According to the authors of the paper, care, and therapies must be reassessed in order to reduce the disease's course as much as feasible.