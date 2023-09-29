Oxygen Facials: Pros and Cons of the Famous Facial Procedure

Oxygen facials also known as Intraceuticals treatments have recently been in the limelight in the world of skincare. This new trend has been praised by many well-known celebrities like Madonna and Ashley Graham.

Oxygen facials became famous for its benefits, which include reduction of fine lines and wrinkles and enhancement of collagen production along with improved blood circulation.

Now the typical question that arrives in our mind, is it actually worth it? In this article we will discuss about oxygen facials benefits and the side effects related to it.

What is Oxygen Facial?

This facial makes your skin brighter and radiant. (Image by kroshka__nastya on Freepik)

Oxygen Facial is a non-medical cosmetic procedure that is widely performed in spas by estheticians. Estheticians are trained individuals who specialize in skin beautification.

The concept behind oxygen facial is believable but it is not backed by any research. It says that oxygenated cells will look healthier and brighter.

The procedure basically includes exfoliation of the skin, and then a wand is used to pass on high pressure of oxygen to the skin. The gas includes hyaluronic acid, which works as a skin plumping agent.

The Benefits of Oxygen Facials

The benefits of this facial provide with radiant and hydrated skin (Image by Freepik)

There are many claimed benefits of oxygen facials. Here are some of them:

Improved Radiance

Oxygen facials are known for their improved radiance. Based on the ingredients used, it helps with radiant skin.

Hydrated Skin

Oxygen enhances the absorption of the serums into the skin, which provides a better hydrated skin. This effect is further complimented by hyaluronic acid.

Improving Skin Tone

Oxygen facials are rich in terms of vitamins and botanicals, providing a concentrated dose to the skin. This results in a brighter and flawless skin.

Reduce Fine Lines

As the facial is done, it promises to promote blood circulation, which can contribute to a brighter and more radiant face. Thus, it reduces the fine lines that may be present in the face.

Acne Relief

Due to the presence of oxygen, one can get relief from acne. Oxygen tends to kill bacteria and helps with wound healing too.

Oxygen Facial Side Effects

It may cause redness in the skin (Image by Freepik)

There are dermatologists who are not fond of this facial concept, some even calling it nonsense. The potential side effects of this type of facial include temporary redness in the face. Further, it can cause swelling in the face, which is due to the intense blasts of oxygen on the face.

Moreover, there can be allergic reactions to the various skincare ingredients that are applied after the facial or during the procedure.

Thus if one is aware of their allergies it is advisable to get consent from thier medic.

Is it Pocket-friendly?

The cost of an oxygen facial procedure varies based on the location from where you are getting one. Generally, the price range is in between of 75 to 150 dollars while it may go up to 200 to 500 dollars.

While cheaper prices may be attractive, it is advisable to get it done from some trained expert only as a lower price might not guarantee with quality.

One can also choose a more budget-friendly option, which includes OTC oxygen kits. They might not promise the same results as spas but they do have some benefits added to them.

Moreover, there are other options available in the market other than oxygen facials which include Hydrafacial and microdermabrasion. They are also effective and provide effective results.

Thus, oxygen facials are still a hot debatable topic for their benefits, with good support from various celebrities and individuals it may be a good choice when you get it done by a reliable esthetician.