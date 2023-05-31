Panic attacks survival guide: Tips and strategies to regain control

Panic attacks are a kind of reaction to fear. They are a heightened version of how the body normally reacts to danger, worry or excitement. Many people have panic attacks. Up to 35% of people have a panic attack at least once. An anxiety attack is different from panic attack, in its origin.

Panic attacks can be caused by over-breathing, prolonged levels of stress, activities that cause strong physical reactions or changes in the body caused by illness or a sudden change in environment.

What is a panic attack?

Anxiety disorders are the most common in US and are being increasingly recognised. (Image via Unsplash/ Meghan Hessler)

A panic attack is a short period of strong anxiety that makes you feel scared in the entire body.

Some of these are rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, feeling dizzy, shaking and tight muscles. Panic attacks happen often and out of the blue, and they usually have nothing to do with any outside threat. An attack of fear can last anywhere from just a few minutes to 30 minutes, but the attack may leave physical and mental scars that last for a couple of hours.

You may discover that your panic attacks seem to happen in certain places, situations or when you do certain things. For instance, they might happen right before a nervous meeting. You might be given a diagnosis of panic disorder if you have a lot of panic attacks at random times, and there does not appear to be a clear cause or trigger.

What do panic attacks feel like?

A lot of us don't know this, but even panic can be internal and silent. (Image via Unsplash/ Mario Hlel

Unpredictable and overwhelming feelings of fear characterize panic episodes. These attacks can happen at any time, even while you're sleeping.

Victims often have irrational fears, like that they will die or go insane. During a panic attack, a person's worry and horror are out of all proportion to the actual situation and may have nothing to do with external circumstances.

It's possible that you'd confuse these signs for those of a heart attack. Most people who experience a panic attack have actually experienced one before, usually in response to a comparable circumstance. Physical symptoms might escalate rapidly during a panic attack.

Examples include:

Shaking, shivering, or sweating out

Increased pulse rate

Discomfort in the chest region

A lack of oxygen or other respiratory problems

Vomiting or stomach pain

Stiff and tense muscles

Mouth dryness

Sense of disconnection from reality and the world around them

Experiencing symptoms of fainting or dizziness

The extremity of temperatures

How to calm down from a panic attack?

How can I learn to calm down from a panic attack? (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

By working with a mental health professional, you can learn to use techniques for panic attack at home.

Common methods of regaining composure after or during a panic attack include are as follows:

1) Stay away from substance use

Having them on a regular basis can lead to or exacerbate a panic attack. Drugs with comparable action are present in a wide variety of treatments, like allergy pills, diet pills and cold medicines. If you need assistance eliminating these habits, discuss your options with your doctor.

2) Progressive muscle relaxation

Breathing exercises like PMR can immediately calm your nervous system. Start at the bottom of your bodym and work your way up, tensing and then relaxing each set of muscles as you go. This method has been shown to reduce stress and muscle tightness.

3) Anchor your senses

Although it can be scary, it's beneficial to seek treatment as soon as possible. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Reconnect with the here and now by using your senses. One way to do that is to pay close attention to the physical world around you and either describe it in great detail or explore its textures through touch.

4) Refute unproductive thoughts

Adverse and catastrophic reasoning frequently accompany panic attacks. Panic attacks are transitory and not life-threatening, so challenge and reframe these thoughts. However, you may need the help of a professional in doing so.

5) Meditate

There are going to be times when you feel anxious, but there are days when you will be able to manage. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

To help you focus on the here and now and lessen your worry, try practicing mindfulness techniques like guided meditation. During a panic attack, practicing mindfulness with the help of an app or online resource can help.

Note that these methods are not guaranteed to work for every individual, and if your panic attacks are severe or ongoing, it's advisable to seek professional help.

If you only experience one or two isolated episodes and they resolve on their own, you likely don't need to worry. However, if it occurs more frequently or causes you concern, medical attention may be warranted.

Panic attacks can happen at any time, even if you're not in a stressful circumstance. You can be on a trail, in a restaurant or in bed. Suddenly, a great deal of terror overwhelms you. When you know the signs of an impending attack, you may prepare for it and take preventative measures.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

