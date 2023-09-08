Peaceful yoga class with corpse pose causes panic as onlookers mistake it for ‘ritual mass killing’

A peaceful yoga session in Lincolnshire, England, resulted in a flurry of police activity after a couple walking their dog outside the building mistook the Shavasana yoga pose, also known as the corpse pose, for a "ritual mass killing," leading to a call to the police. The incident, which occurred on a Wednesday, September 6, evening in Chapel St. Leonards, is said to have gone down without any real interruptions in the session, with seven yogis luxuriating in their relaxation during the final moments of their meditation.

For those unfamiliar with shavasana, it is an essential pose that is often practiced at the end of a yoga session and involves lying flat on one's back with the arms at the side, eyes closed, and the mind at peace. Mistaken by onlookers, it appeared as though a group of dead bodies were present inside the building, with candles illuminating the chamber and a shamanic drum playing in the background.

The owner of Unity Yoga, the company that hosted this peaceful session, said that the couple who called the police mistook "the vibrations that the Earth gives off its core," intended to help participants relax, for some sort of dark ritual associated with mass murder. While it is understandable why people may have misunderstood the entire situation, the group of yogis who attended the session reportedly found the incident hilarious.

After the session ended, the well-rested and rejuvenated group of seven yogis had already vacated the premises of the Seascape Cafe before the police arrived.

The walls of the North Sea Observatory building, on the other hand, received a cacophony of sirens wailing that brought concerned police officers to the scene.

Fortunately, there was no cause for concern or any demonstrable threat, and after a brief search of the area, the police departed with their apologies and a better understanding of this session.

Despite the lack of intel regarding just how the couple came to think that a corpse pose-inspired session was a mass killing, reports reveal the humorous outcome.

Maybe this ancient practice is still a relatively unheard-of concept for many. Spread to the far corners of the world by a small group of dedicated people, yoga is still somewhat of a mystery to many outsiders, resulting in a panic that could have been avoided.

For the yoga instructor, Millie Laws, the incident has inspired her to continue promoting the benefits of deep meditation during their sessions.

“If anything, I’d like just more awareness to be brought to the great things deep meditation and entering this deep restful state can bring into the mind and also the body,” she said.

In times when people are exposed to a barrage of negative news and horror movies, it appears that the first reaction is always to presume something terrible has happened. Thankfully, the couple who reported the news "with good intentions," as per the Lincolnshire Police, was proven wrong, and the nighttime yoga class was wholesome and peaceful and not a "ritual mass killing."