Period Back Pain: Possible Causes and How to Get Rid of It

Period back pain is usually a common problem that most women complain during their menstrual cycle. While mild pain is normal, severe back pain can be a symptom of conditions like dysmenorrhea and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). In severe cases, the pain may also be a symptom of endometriosis.
Back Pain during Menstrual Cycle
Back pain during periods can range from mild to debilitating and is generally experienced along the center of the lower back.
While for many women, back pain starts a few days prior to their menstrual cycle and subsides in a few days, others may experience a persisting pain throughout their cycle.
What Causes Period Back Pain?
Back pain during periods is typically due to hormonal changes. Prostaglandins, which are hormones released during periods to shed the uterine lining can affect the muscles of the back and cause sever pain and inflammation. Prostaglandins may also cause painful periods and heavy bleeding.
In addition to prostaglandins, several underlying conditions could also contribute to period back pain, including:
Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a condition where the uterus lining—endometrium—grows outside the uterus, its usual location. With this condition, the endometrium may grow on parts such as ovaries, tissue lining the pelvis, uterine wall, and uterine tubes.
Symptoms of endometriosis include:
- cramps
- lower back pain
- bloating
- infertility
- pain during and after intercourse
- pain during peeing
- heavy bleeding during or between periods
Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)
PID is an infection that’s caused by bacteria. It usually starts with affecting the uterus, and, over time, spreads to other reproductive parts.
Symptoms of PID include:
- pain and cramps in the abdomen
- back pain
- pain during intercourse
- bleeding
- chills and fever
- heavy vaginal discharge
- abnormal vaginal bleeding
- painful urination
- bowel problems
Uterine fibroids
Uterine fibroids are benign or non-cancerous tumors that form in the uterine wall.
Symptoms may include:
- heavy periods
- constipation
- infertility
- leg pain
- frequent or difficulty in urinating
- irregular bleeding
- severe abdominal cramps
Other underlying conditions may include adenomyosis, cervical stenosis or ectopic pregnancy.
Treatments for Period Back Pain
The good news is that period back pain can be easily managed with the help of certain medications and home remedies. There are several things you can do to get instant relief from period back pain, including:
Take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen, are an ideal treatment option that can help alleviate back pain during period and may also reduce inflammation. If the pain is severe and is accompanied by other uncomfortable symptoms, consult a doctor before taking any medicine.
Use a heat pack
Applying heat packs or a hot water bottle to your back is also a great way to get instant relief from back pain during periods. Just make sure to place the heat pack over a towel rather than directly placing it onto your skin as this can cause burning. Also, do not use boiling water. Instead, use warm water and avoid falling asleep while using the heat pack.
Alternatively, you can also go for a warm shower as this will help relax your muscles and reduce pain.
Gentle massage
Massage is another very effective remedy to reduce period back pain. Massaging your back in circular motions will help ease pain, improve circulation, and also provide you great relaxation. You can either get a massage at home or consult a professional masseuse.
Try certain exercises
Exercise may be the last thing you would want to do during your periods, but certain exercises, yoga poses, and Pilates moves can be really effective in easing period back pain. Just don’t overdo any exercise as this can worsen the pain.
Acupuncture
Several studies suggest that acupuncture can be a great way to get relief from period back pain. It may help alleviate pain by applying pressure to specific areas of the body using massages or needles.
In addition to these remedies, certain lifestyle changes can also reduce back pain during periods. These may include:
- keeping yourself hydrated by drinking lots of water and healthy fluids
- avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking
- avoiding salty or junk foods
- maintaining a healthy diet by adding veggies and fruits
If the pain is severe or is accompanied by additional symptoms, seek help from a doctor immediately.
Symptoms you should never ignore include pain with mobility issues, pain that persists for more than 10 days, pain with severe weakness or headaches, pain with urinary problems, and pain accompanied by tingling or numbness in the legs or arms.