Period Back Pain: Possible Causes and How to Get Rid of It

Period back pain is usually a common problem that most women complain during their menstrual cycle. While mild pain is normal, severe back pain can be a symptom of conditions like dysmenorrhea and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). In severe cases, the pain may also be a symptom of endometriosis.

Back Pain during Menstrual Cycle

Period back pain can range from mild to severe. (Photo via Freepik)

Back pain during periods can range from mild to debilitating and is generally experienced along the center of the lower back.

While for many women, back pain starts a few days prior to their menstrual cycle and subsides in a few days, others may experience a persisting pain throughout their cycle.

What Causes Period Back Pain?

Back pain during periods is typically due to hormonal changes. Prostaglandins, which are hormones released during periods to shed the uterine lining can affect the muscles of the back and cause sever pain and inflammation. Prostaglandins may also cause painful periods and heavy bleeding.

In addition to prostaglandins, several underlying conditions could also contribute to period back pain, including:

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition where the uterus lining—endometrium—grows outside the uterus, its usual location. With this condition, the endometrium may grow on parts such as ovaries, tissue lining the pelvis, uterine wall, and uterine tubes.

Symptoms of endometriosis include:

cramps

lower back pain

bloating

infertility

pain during and after intercourse

pain during peeing

heavy bleeding during or between periods

Endometriosis can cause bloating. (Photo via Freepik)

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)

PID is an infection that’s caused by bacteria. It usually starts with affecting the uterus, and, over time, spreads to other reproductive parts.

Symptoms of PID include:

pain and cramps in the abdomen

back pain

pain during intercourse

bleeding

chills and fever

heavy vaginal discharge

abnormal vaginal bleeding

painful urination

bowel problems

Uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids are benign or non-cancerous tumors that form in the uterine wall.

Symptoms may include:

heavy periods

constipation

infertility

leg pain

frequent or difficulty in urinating

irregular bleeding

severe abdominal cramps

Other underlying conditions may include adenomyosis, cervical stenosis or ectopic pregnancy.

Uterine fibroids may cause constipation. (Photo via Freepik)

Treatments for Period Back Pain

The good news is that period back pain can be easily managed with the help of certain medications and home remedies. There are several things you can do to get instant relief from period back pain, including:

Take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen, are an ideal treatment option that can help alleviate back pain during period and may also reduce inflammation. If the pain is severe and is accompanied by other uncomfortable symptoms, consult a doctor before taking any medicine.

Use a heat pack

Applying heat packs or a hot water bottle to your back is also a great way to get instant relief from back pain during periods. Just make sure to place the heat pack over a towel rather than directly placing it onto your skin as this can cause burning. Also, do not use boiling water. Instead, use warm water and avoid falling asleep while using the heat pack.

Alternatively, you can also go for a warm shower as this will help relax your muscles and reduce pain.

Using a hot water bottle can ease period back pain. (Photo via Freepik)

Gentle massage

Massage is another very effective remedy to reduce period back pain. Massaging your back in circular motions will help ease pain, improve circulation, and also provide you great relaxation. You can either get a massage at home or consult a professional masseuse.

Try certain exercises

Exercise may be the last thing you would want to do during your periods, but certain exercises, yoga poses, and Pilates moves can be really effective in easing period back pain. Just don’t overdo any exercise as this can worsen the pain.

Acupuncture

Several studies suggest that acupuncture can be a great way to get relief from period back pain. It may help alleviate pain by applying pressure to specific areas of the body using massages or needles.

Acupuncture may boost circulation. (Photo via Freepik)

In addition to these remedies, certain lifestyle changes can also reduce back pain during periods. These may include:

keeping yourself hydrated by drinking lots of water and healthy fluids

avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking

avoiding salty or junk foods

maintaining a healthy diet by adding veggies and fruits

If the pain is severe or is accompanied by additional symptoms, seek help from a doctor immediately.

Symptoms you should never ignore include pain with mobility issues, pain that persists for more than 10 days, pain with severe weakness or headaches, pain with urinary problems, and pain accompanied by tingling or numbness in the legs or arms.