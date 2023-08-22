Plastic water bottles: How do they impact your health?

Drinking water from plastic water bottles has become quite common because they are extensively available in every grocery store. But did you know that consuming water from plastic bottles can be dangerous and negatively impact your health?

Well, yes. Drinking water from plastic bottles can take a toll on your health and contribute to a variety of health problems as well. No matter it's high-grade plastic or not, it still contains a lot of bacteria and chemicals which are enough to make you severely ill.

Thus, for all these reasons, it is best to switch to a healthier and more sustainable option like stainless steel bottle and keep yourself healthy and fit.

How do plastic water bottles impact your health?

Drinking water from plastic bottles is harmful for many reasons. (Photo via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Over time, the harmful bacteria, chemicals, and other fragments in plastic bottles get mixed with water and once you drink it, these toxins go into your bloodstream thereby causing health problems like several types of cancers, weak immune system, kidney damage and more.

Here’s what drinking water from plastic water bottles can do to your health:

Plastic water bottles can cause weight gain

Yes, you heard that right. According to a recent study published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal, plastic water bottles contain certain substances that can potentially change how your body manages and reacts to fat. This can further lead to an increase in the number of fat cells, which may then lead to weight gain.

They can impact your immune system

Alongside weight gain, consuming water from plastic water bottles can also impact your immune system and lead to various diseases. This is because when you drink water from plastic bottles, the chemicals and bacteria enter the body and disturb the functioning of the immune system and over time, cause health concerns and issues.

It impacts the immune system. (Photo via Pexels/Steve Johnson)

Plastic bottles produce harmful substances

Water stored in plastic bottles produce various harmful substances such as arsenic, fluoride and more. These substances are considered to be poisonous to human health and are also linked to several diseases.

They produce dioxin

Plastic water bottles when exposed to the sun may lead to the release of harmful chemicals like dioxin, which may further increase your risk of certain diseases, particularly cancers.

In fact, studies also suggest that plastic bottles when left in the sun for long duration releases dioxin and increase the chance of breast cancer, when consumed.

Plastic bottles may reduce sperm count

Plastic bottles also contain a chemical called phthalates. It is believed that this chemical can lead to a reduction in sperm count and may also increase the risk of liver cancer.

Plastic bottles reduce sperm count. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

They produce biphenyl A

Plastic water bottles contain chemicals like biphenyl A. It is said that biphenyl A is an estrogen-mimicking substance which can cause a variety of health conditions. These may include obesity, behavioral changes, diabetes, fertility issues, and more.

So, to reduce the risk of health problems like liver cancer, diabetes, and more, and to keep your weight in check, avoid drinking water from plastic water bottles and switch to something more useful and healthier like a stainless steel bottle.

Stainless steel vs plastic water bottles

If you regularly use plastic water bottles to store and consume water, its high time you stop doing this because the water you consume from plastic bottles is not healthy and over time, it can cause serious health problems like the ones discussed above.

Stainless steel bottle is good for many reasons. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Plastics are loaded with dangerous chemicals like fluoride and biphenyl A, which not only affects the environment but can cause medical conditions in humans, too. These chemicals can leach into water and make you severely ill.

Is stainless steel water bottle better than plastic?

Yes, stainless steel water bottles are better than plastic bottles and for good reasons.

For starters, plastic bottles don’t maintain cold or heat. If you fill a plastic bottle with ice water, it will melt in no time and the water will also become hot.

Stainless steel bottles maintain the temperature of the water. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

When it comes to stainless steel bottles, however, these bottles help maintain temperature of the water by providing thermal insulation and keeping your hot drinks hot and cold water cold. Stainless steel water bottles are made of non-reactive and culinary-perfect stainless steel substances that don’t release any harmful toxins when filled with water.

Just be sure to choose one that’s pure stainless steel and not its aluminium substitute.