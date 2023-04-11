Portobello mushrooms: A nutrient-dense addition to your diet

Portobello mushrooms are among 'medicinal mushrooms' that are renowned for being beneficial for the immune system and helping fight cancer.

These mushrooms are generally available in most grocery stores and are typically quite affordable, compared to more expensive and occasionally hard-to-find varieties like shiitake or reiki.

Portobellos and other mushrooms should be on your plate for a variety of reasons, regardless of whether you follow a plant-based, low-carb, vegan or something in between diet.

Health benefits of portobello mushrooms

Portobellos are good for heart health. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The portobello mushroom contains a lot of protein, fats and carbs. Consuming this mushroom lowers risk of diabetes, breast cancer and heart disease. Additionally, it enhances the body's immune system and memory.

Check out this list of health benefits offered by portobellos:

1) Good for heart health

The Portobello mushrooms aid in the prevention of illnesses of the heart. This mushroom contains lovastatin, which has anticancer properties apart from lowering cholesterol level in blood serum and liver. Along with lowering cholesterol, lovastatin aids in management of type 2 diabetes.

2) Rich in vitamins and minerals

Mushrooms turn sunlight into a useful form of vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, two vital nutrients for strong and healthy bones.

Portobellos, especially, are very nutrient-dense: one half-cup portion delivers 100% of the daily required amount of vitamin D. The cell walls of portobello mushrooms contain substances called beta-glucans, which helps the body mount a defense against intruders, supporting the immune system.

3) Antimicrobial properties

Portobello mushrooms are rich in Vitamin D. (Image via Unsplash/ Dan Dennis)

Portobellos are one of the few foods that contain vitamin D, and they also have other elements like selenium and potassium.

Additionally, they include chemical substances with antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Other ways that mushrooms promote health include fighting inflammation, acting as an antioxidant, and assisting the body in controlling blood cholesterol level.

4) Loaded with Vitamin B

These mushrooms improve brain functions. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The B vitamins found in portobellos are great for assisting the body's conversion of carbs to sugar for energy. Riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid in portobello help improve heart health and lower incidence of heart attacks.

5) Improved cognitive functions

When it comes to heart, muscle and nerve function, potassium is crucial. Portobello mushrooms are extremely unique, as they contain more potassium than a typical serving of bananas.

It helps the nerves send signals to muscle cells in a timely manner to support good cognitive functions, along with sodium and enough calcium.

Portobello mushrooms side effects

It would be incorrect to say that portobellos are always healthy. Here are a few negative effects of consuming them:

1) Kidney problems

Consume portobellos in moderation if you have kidney or respiratory issue. (Image via Unsplash/Thanh Soledas)

Avoid using this mushroom if you have renal problems, including gout, kidney stones or any other kidney malfunction.

These mushrooms contain a lot of purines, which when broken down, produce uric acid, which can result in serious kidney health problems.

2) Respiratory issues

The fungus may cause allergies in some people. Consuming portobellos is especially unadvised for people with respiratory conditions, as it may exacerbate their condition.

Therefore, a diet high in mushrooms may not be suitable for people who have fungus allergies.

Portobello mushrooms are a great choice if you're looking for a lean, nutrient-rich meat substitute. They're the perfect vegetable substitute, as they're versatile and have fewer calories, but make sure that you don’t overeat them, especially if you have any food allergies.

