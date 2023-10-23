Are you in a relationship with a depressed partner, or do you know someone who has one?

Major depressive disorder is a serious mental health condition that requires comprehensive treatment and assistance at every step. An underestimated factor that can make or break your partner's health is how you communicate to them.

It can be challenging for you to see your partner constantly down and feeling low. Sometimes, it can also frustrate you to see them not be able to carry out basic everyday tasks.

It's important to note that when an individual is diagnosed with a mental health issue, the most basic activities can be difficult to manage. A few words of support and comfort can significantly motivate your depressed partner to work on themselves.

Positive phrases that you can say to your depressed partner

Connection with your depressed partner involves talking to them. (Image via Pexels/Trung Nguyen)

Apart from knowing about the positive phrases that you can use, it's also important to know about the things that you should not say. Words are also a powerful tool in the management of symptoms.

A lot of times, individuals with depression find comfort in therapy, as they're longing to be heard and taken care of. Here are a few positive phrases you can choose to use:

#1 "I know it is tough"

Individuals with depression benefit from extra care and validation. They may feel that no one really understands their inner world.

They may not be wrong when overthinking about it, as MDD is widely misunderstood. The person is not just lazy or bored; it's indeed a biological and psychological condition.

#2 "Nothing seems to work right now, but we will try to work it through"

We can make it through, irrespective of what's going on. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The symptoms of depression can last for weeks, months or even years. They have a real effect on a person's ability to cope with situations.

Naturally, they feel defeated and all over the place. While waking up and completing chores is routine for you, it may be so difficult for them to gather their energy.

#3 "I believe in your strength"

Supporting your partner with words can have immediate positive effects for them. They recognize that they're not alone in this difficult journey, and someone thinks about them.

As their thoughts are likely to make them feel negative about themselves, others and the world, you may have to step in. You can do so by recognizing their baby steps towards improvement.

#4 "I am here for you"

Finding the right words can be challenging, especially if you're dealing with an individual with depression for the first time.

Perhaps the easiest and simplest thing to say to your depressed partner is that you're there for them. While they may feel alone in their internal world, they know externally that they have you. They have you to hold and feel supported.

Talking to a depressed partner in a way that works for both of you is an essential part of their battle. It not only acts as a tool to enhance their resilience but also strengthens your communication with them. Dealing with depression is not an individual journey.

Rather, partners, families and communities can actively help them manage it. If you have a depressed partner, what would you want to say to them today?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

