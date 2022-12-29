Postpartum Period - What To Expect?

The postpartum period is the period of time right after you give birth to your baby. It's normal to be curious about your postpartum period, especially since you've been without one since the beginning of your pregnancy. Here's what to expect after giving birth and how it may differ from your pre-pregnancy cycle.

When Will You Have Your First Postpartum Period?

It's normal to get your period again when you stop breastfeeding. The time it takes for you to start your period again depends on whether you are exclusively breastfeeding (only giving your baby breast milk either through nursing or pumping around the clock) or using formula.

It's normal to get your period again when you stop breastfeeding. (Image via Unsplash / Joice Kelly)

Progesterone, which is produced by the placenta during pregnancy and by the adrenal glands during lactation, inhibits ovulation and keeps your periods away while you're breastfeeding or chestfeeding your baby. Your periods may return sooner than expected if you experience disruptions in your nursing or pumping routine.

Breastfeeding can delay the return of your period as long as six months after giving birth. Those who combination feed (that is, they breast- and formula-feed) may not get one for four to eight weeks or months.

What to Expect During Your Postpartum Period?

It's normal to experience changes in your menstrual cycle after giving birth. Your period may be longer or shorter, heavier or lighter, and its length can vary from month to month. You may also experience different levels of cramping.

During pregnancy, the uterus grows and expands, then shrinks after delivery. The shedding of tissue that normally takes place during a menstrual cycle has to start over again each time you get pregnant. That's why your period may look different with each baby.

Postpartum period may require you to switch or change the size of your tampon/cups. (Image via Unsplash / Marketing City To Sea)

When you're not taking birth control pills, your endometrial lining will be thicker, so your period may be heavier than it was when you were taking hormonal contraceptives.

Though your tampons, menstrual cups, or menstrual disc may feel a little different, most people don't need to change products. However, if you find that what worked before pregnancy just isn't working now, experiment with different products or sizes.

Will Your Postpartum Periods Be Irregular?

After giving birth, it may take a few months for your periods to return to normal. You might expect them to be irregular for several months. If you're breastfeeding your baby, this can affect how often you get your period.

If you had regular menstrual cycles before becoming pregnant, your cycles should become regular again within a few months after childbirth or after your breastfeeding days are over. If your periods were irregular before getting pregnant, they may stay irregular unless you address the underlying cause of your condition.

Takeaway

It is important to note that postpartum bleeding and spotting can last several months after delivery, but if it lasts longer than the normal period cycle, talk to your doctor. Also, if you experience a loss of appetite, weight gain, loss, mood changes, difficulty sleeping or an extreme increase in thirst and urination, don't ignore them.

These could be signs of postpartum depression and should be addressed immediately. If you believe you might have the symptoms of postpartum depression, contact your doctor for a thorough evaluation.

