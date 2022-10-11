Powerlifter Craig Foster crushes a 465-kg (1,025.1-lb) raw squat

Powerlifter Craig Foster moved a step closer to his lifelong goal of breaking the raw squat world record. On Sunday, October 9, Foster recorded a raw back squat of 465 kilograms (1,025.1-lb) at the 2022 WRPF Croqueta Classic in Miami, Florida. The top squat is a new personal record (PR) for the powerlifter, according to Foster's caption in an Instagram post revisiting his performance at the competition.

There isn't much information available right now about Craig Foster's performance other than the fact that he competed in the raw category and that the judges gave him a white light for his enormous squat.

Craig Foster competed in his tenth powerlifting competition at the 2022 WRPF Croqueta Classic. Foster also picked up a few victories, the majority of which came at the 2018 USPA Florida State Championships. Despite his early success, Craig Foster still has many more years to improve and overcome all of the obstacles he faces, as he is only now reaching his peak strength and has a lot of potential to unleash in upcoming events.

Powerlifter Craig Foster’s Raw Competition Personal Records

Craig Foster's 465-kilogram squat is now the third-heaviest raw squat in powerlifting history, which is a tremendous accomplishment. In the competition, Ray Williams (490 kg) and Jezza Uepa (470 kg) squatted more weight.

Although Ray Williams is the undisputed squat king in the powerlifting world, only a few lifters have come close to him to date. Craig Foster and Jesus Olivares are the only two active competitors right now. Although Jesus Olivares' recent growth appears to be impressive, Craig Foster remains ahead of him and is thus a strong contender for the raw squat All-Time World Record.

Craig Foster has set a number of other competitive personal records in the 2022 WRPF Croqueta Classic, but only one squat has been confirmed thus far.

Squat: 465 kilograms — All-Time Third-Heaviest — (2022 WRPF Croqueta Classic)

His additional records include the following:

Bench Press : 272.5 kilograms — (2021 WRPF The Bucked Up Showdown)

Deadlift: 310 kilograms — (2021 WRPF The Bucked Up Showdown)

Total: 1,040 kilograms — (2021 WRPF The Bucked Up Showdown)

As Craig Foster previously stated, his new raw squat personal record equals his heaviest lift done with knee wraps. This is a fantastic achievement that demonstrates all of his hard work in training to get closer to the world record. Craig Foster competes in the 140-plus kilogram weight category, though there are no specific details known about his body weight at the time of the lift..

Conclusion

Craig Foster will now be moving forward to improve his squats. Jezza Uepa is the second-greatest squat powerlifter in history. Foster's desire to succeed will grow as his rivalry with Jesus Olivares heats up. He will not relinquish his lead so easily, as he is a tough competitor. Foster is likely to perform much better and with more energy in the upcoming events. It was clear from his new best personal record and overall, that he is one of the best powerlifters competing.

