High blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs is the hallmark of pulmonary hypertension (PH), a condition that worsens with time and has the potential to be fatal. For early detection and effective therapy of pulmonary hypertension, it is essential to recognize the symptoms.

This article seeks to educate readers on the typical signs and symptoms of pulmonary hypertension so they can better comprehend this serious condition.

1. Shortness of Breath and Fatigue

Dyspnea, another name for shortness of breath, is a crucial sign of pulmonary hypertension. As the illness worsens, people may become breathless even when at rest or only performing light physical activity.

Shortness of breath is frequently accompanied by other symptoms including fatigue and a decreased tolerance for activity. These symptoms affect everyday activities and the general quality of life because of the increased stress on the heart and the reduced oxygen exchange in the lungs.

2. Chest Pain and Pressure (Pulmonary hypertension)

Another symptom that people with Cor pulmonale may experience is chest pain or discomfort. The pain could be pressure-like, dull, or acute. It usually starts in the chest area and can spread to the arms, neck, and back.

The strain on the heart and decreased blood flow to the coronary arteries cause chest pain, which can happen either during physical activity or when at rest.

3. Racing Heartbeat and Palpitations

Patients with pulmonary hypertension frequently suffer palpitations or a speeding heartbeat. An elevated heart rate results from the heart having to work harder to pump blood through the constricted pulmonary arteries.

Heartbeats that are rapid or erratic are known as palpitations, which can be felt as a beating in the chest. In order to properly evaluate and manage these symptoms, which can lead to anxiety and pain, it is crucial to discuss them with a healthcare practitioner.

4. Dizziness and Fainting

Advanced pulmonary hypertension can lead to syncope, which is a condition characterized by dizziness and fainting. Lightheadedness, dizziness, or fainting spells might result from decreased oxygen delivery to the brain and reduced blood flow to the area.

Physical activity, abrupt changes in position, or exertion at high altitudes can all cause these symptoms. A healthcare practitioner should assess fainting episodes to ascertain the underlying reason and the best course of action.

5. Swelling in the Legs and Ankles

Pulmonary hypertension frequently manifests as edema, or swelling in the legs and ankles. Fluid buildup in the lower extremities may result from increased pressure in the pulmonary arteries.

Following extended durations of standing or sitting, swelling could become more noticeable. It's crucial to distinguish this swelling from other possible causes and notify a medical expert if it persists or is coupled with other alarming symptoms.

6. Blue Lips and Skin

Cyanosis, a bluish tint of the lips and skin, can appear in people with severe Cor pulmonale. This bluish color may be caused by low oxygen levels in the blood.

When exercising or when oxygen levels are already low, cyanosis is frequently more obvious. Cyanosis must be treated immediately since it is a sign of severe oxygenation impairment.

For early detection and effective therapy of Cor pulmonale, it is essential to understand the symptoms. Common symptoms of Cor pulmonale include shortness of breath, exhaustion, chest pain, racing heartbeat, dizziness, fainting, swollen legs, and blue lips.

It is crucial to have a medical examination if you encounter these symptoms or have any concerns so that you can receive a precise diagnosis and all-encompassing care.