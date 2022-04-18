Pumpkin Seeds: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Pumpkin seeds have been consumed for their health benefits for years.

First discovered as a source of nutrients in Mexico, traditional households still use them to cure bladder and urinary tract infections, kidney stones, high blood pressure, and sugar levels. These seeds are even used to get rid of parasites dwelling in the body.

A 1 oz serving (approx. 28 grams) of pumpkin seeds contains:

151 kcal

7 g protein

5 g carbs

1.7 g fiber

13 g fats, of which about 6 g are omega-6 fatty acids

Aside from that, one serving of these seeds is also high in vitamin K, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, phosphorous, manganese, and potassium.

With all these nutrients in abundance, it’s no surprise these seeds pack quite the punch. Let’s look at how and why they’re so great for us.

Health benefits of pumpkin seeds

So what do these little seeds actually do for us? Let’s take a look.

1) Reduces risk of diabetes

The magnesium content in pumpkin seeds helps regulate blood sugar levels, subsequently lowering the risk of diabetes. These seeds are also a good way for diabetics to regulate their blood sugar levels.

2) Improves digestion

These seeds are versatile and can be eaten at any time (Image via Unsplash/Tina Vanhove)

The high fiber profile of these seeds is linked to better digestion. It can also prevent issues such as constipation and acid reflux.

3) Improves bone mineral density

This is also attributed to the high magnesium and iron content of these seeds. These minerals are known to improve bone health, helping decrease the risk of osteoporosis as you grow older.

4) Promotes heart health

Given their high omega-6 fatty acid content, pumpkin seeds are a great way to keep your heart healthy.

The omega-6 helps increase HDL (good cholesterol) in the body and reduces LDL (bad cholesterol) simultaneously.

5) Improves bladder health

These seeds have been shown to soothe overactive bladders. Consuming them regularly will help with urinary function and bladder health.

7) Prevents insomnia

Pumpkin seeds are also an abundant source of an amino acid called tryptophan, which has been used for years to treat chronic insomnia.

Once in the body, this amino acid is converted to serotonin, promoting relaxation in the body. It also facilitates the release of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

8) Promotes healthy pregnancy

According to the World Health Organization, most women in developing countries do not receive the required amount of zinc in their diet, which can bring about complications during pregnancy.

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc, and consuming them can help overcome this deficiency.

9) Improves prostate health

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a growing health problem among men worldwide. Apart from the physical prevention methods out there, pumpkin seeds have been shown to reduce symptoms of BPH.

The best part about pumpkin seeds is how easy they are to find and eat! They are sold almost everywhere nowadays. However, they are rather high in calories, and it is advised to eat them in moderation.

Add these seeds to your yogurt bowls, smoothies, salads, rice, and pasta dishes, or even eat them right out of the jar. As long as you get them in, you’re good.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

