Pursed lip breathing: Use this technique to get control over your breathing

Breathing can be of varied types and the way we breathe can be very critical especially if we have some medical condition. Thus it is important to have a sense of control over our breathing. Pursed lip breathing is one such technique that can help you breathe in a better way.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a lung condition in which breathing becomes very difficult. Even in the case of asthma or other breathing related conditions, pursed lip breathing can come in handy. Practicing this breathing technique will provide you relief and help you gain more control over your condition.

In this article, we will look more into this breathing technique, its advantages, and how to perform it.

Pursed lip breathing: Understanding the procedure

This technique is quite simple but it takes time to make it a habit. Thus, practicing it every day is the key to master and enjoy the whole lot of benefits of pursed lip technique.

To perform this, all you need to do is breathe through your nose while keeping your mouth closed. Now, exhale slowly for five to six seconds through your lips held in a whistling position.

While doing this, make sure you do not force the air out and the period of breathing in should be smaller compared to breathing out. Practicing this for 10 minutes a day will help you get a step closer to gaining control over your breathing.

How is it helpful?

Performing this technique daily improves our lung capacity. As we exhale for a longer time, it keeps our air pathways open for a longer period of time. This enables our lungs to intake a higher amount of oxygen and exhale more carbon dioxide.

Further, it makes us feel relaxed as our breathing rate slows down and helps in getting relief from stress. Regular slow breathing and following this breathing technique will make your nervous system feel more relaxed. The reason behind this is that your nervous system sends a signal to your brain, which makes you feel calmer.

Other than this, there are more benefits to pursed lip breathing technique. Performing this regularly also makes you more capable of performing your daily activities or workouts effortlessly as this technique strengthens your lungs.

What else can you do to get control over your breathing?

Pursed lip breathing is not the only breathing technique that can help you breathe efficiently. There are more ways you can opt for like box breathing where all you need to do is breathe in for four seconds, hold for four seconds, again breathe out for four seconds, and again hold it. Repeat this four to five times a day.

This is also a very highly efficient way to get control of your breathing. Just like pursed lip breathing, box breathing can also provide you with a calming effect. There are various breathing techniques available one can choose from based on their needs. If you suffer from asthma or COPD, then it is advised to go for pursed lip breathing.

There are no risks related to this breathing technique, however, it is better to take advice from your medical adviser before inculcating it in your routine. Whether used during exercise or moments of distress, pursed lip breathing offers a breath of relief in the face of respiratory challenges.