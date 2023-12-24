Quick and easy foolproof vegan holiday snack recipes (that actually taste good)

It's the most wonderful time of the year! And if you are looking for vegan holiday snacks, it can be especially challenging to find recipes that are both delicious and easy to make during the holidays.

Luckily, we have some amazing recipes that will give your non-vegan friends and family members a taste of what they've been missing. These vegan holiday snacks are perfect for everything from Christmas dinner to New Year's Eve parties.

Quick and Easy Vegan Holiday Snacks

1) Mini Eggless Ham Sandwiches

Assemble eggless ham sandwiches in a minute (Image via Unsplash/ Eaters Collective)

Easy way to prep this vegan holiday snack:

1 loaf sliced bread

1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise (or more to taste)

3 slices vegan cheese, cut into small squares (optional)

2 tomatoes, sliced in half and cut into thin strips

1 cucumber, sliced into thin strips

4 lettuce leaves

2) Vegan Nutella Hot Chocolate

Vegan hot chocolate (Image via Vecteezy)

You'll need:

1/2 cup vegan nutella (or regular)

3 cups almond milk (or any other non-dairy milk)

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

To make it: Heat the milk in a saucepan over medium heat until it begins to simmer, then add in your nutella, vanilla extract, and salt. Stir until smooth and serve hot!

3) Vegan Peanut Butter and Jelly Mousse Parfaits

After christmas party snacks (Image via Unsplash/ Weusual click)

You can use any nut butter you like, but I prefer peanut butter because it's creamy and salty.

Any jam or jelly you like.

You can use any vegan yogurt you like as long as it doesn't contain gelatin (which many do). Coconut yogurt is recommended because it tastes delicious with fruit!

If you want to make this dessert even more decadent, top each parfait off with whipped cream. It'll be the perfect complement to the sweet berry flavor of your mousse!

4) Vegan Cranberry Bread

Cranberry bread (Image via Unsplash/ Elena leya)

1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/4 cup (packed) light brown sugar, plus more for sprinkling on top if desired (optional)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

15 ounces can unseasoned cranberry sauce (see note below), drained well on paper towels and liquid reserved for another use such as drinking or making a smoothie!

5) Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Dip

easy to bake and chill cheesecake (Image via Unsplash/ American Heritage Chocolate)

To make this vegan holiday snack, you'll need:

1 8-ounce package vegan cream cheese

2/3 cup pumpkin puree (you can use fresh pumpkin or canned)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon brown sugar (optional)

In a food processor or blender, combine all of your ingredients until smooth and creamy. If it's too thick for your liking, add some milk until it reaches desired consistency. Add cinnamon and nutmeg for extra flavor!

6) Pecan Pie Bites

Vegan Holiday Snack - Pecan Pie bites (Image via Unsplash/ Nikohoshi )

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and spray a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, mix together 1 cup of pecans, 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons corn syrup until crumbly; set aside in another bowl (this will be your topping).

In another bowl combine melted vegan butter with brown sugar, vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons water; stir well until fully combined then add remaining ingredients (1 cup flour + 3/4 teaspoon baking powder) until just combined; do not over mix!

7) Game Day-Friendly Vegan Pigs in a Blanket

If you're looking for a game day-friendly vegan holiday snack, look no further than pigs in a blanket! These little guys are easy to make and kid-friendly. Plus they're great for parties because they can be made ahead of time and frozen until you need them.

Pigs in the blanket but vegan (Image via Vecteezy)

Pigs in a Blanket:

1 cup flour (whole wheat)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup non-dairy milk (Use soy if you would like)

These recipes are not only delicious but also quick and easy to make too!

Conclusion

Hopefully, this list has given you some ideas on what to make for your vegan holiday snacks. We know how hard it can be to find recipes that are both delicious and easy to make, but with this list we hope that you will be inspired to try something new.