With plant-based butter—also called vegan butter—on the market, consumers don’t have to sacrifice taste for health or ethics. Plant-based butter is made from a combination of water and oils from fruits and vegetables.

This alternative to real dairy butter contains no animal products and can be used as a spread on breads, crackers, and bagels or used as a substitute in recipes that call for butter or margarine.

What is Vegan Butter?

Vegan butter is made from vegetable oils such as soybean and canola oil. It contains no dairy products at all and has a similar taste and texture to traditional butter. In fact, it's often used as an ingredient in baking or cooking because it melts easily without separating or becoming oily during the cooking process. Because of its versatility and wide availability, vegan butter is a great alternative for people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy products.

However, there are some things you should know about vegan butter before indulging guilt-free—especially if you're following a strict vegan diet plan (or simply trying to cut down on your saturated fat intake).

Nutrition Facts

Although they’re made from plant-derived oils, buttery sticks are generally high in fat and calories.

Vegan Buttery Sticks by Earth Balance are one of the more popular brands of vegan butter. One tablespoon (14 grams) delivers

One serving of this plant-based butter contains:

100 calories

no cholesterol

11 grams total fat

3.5 grams saturated fat

5 grams monounsaturated fat

2.5 grams polyunsaturated fat

and 120 milligrams of sodium

Health Benefits of Vegan Butter

If you are looking for an alternative to butter or margarine, plant-based butter may be a good option. However, it should always be consumed in moderation for the best health results.

While it is not a substitute for butter, plant-based butter can be used in many recipes. The health benefits of plant-based butter include:

1) Rich in Monosaturated Fats

Monounsaturated fats are unsaturated fats that have one double bond in their chemical structure. They are commonly found in nuts and plant-derived oils. Studies have found that a diet high in monounsaturated fats can promote heart health, blood sugar control, and body weight maintenance.

One such healthy fat is olive oil which contains the monounsaturated fat oleic acid. Olive oil has been linked to several health benefits like a reduced risk of obesity and heart disease.

2) Low in Saturated Fats

Plant-based butter tend to have less saturated fat than regular butter. However, butter does not appear to increase the risk of heart disease or stroke. This may be because butter raises good (HDL) cholesterol and lowers bad (LDL) cholesterol. Butter also increases the amount of apolipoprotein B in your blood, which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

3) Environment Friendly

A more plant-based diet can help the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and land and water usage. For example, one study found that switching from a traditional Western diet to a sustainable, plant-based eating pattern could result in 20–30% less greenhouse gas emissions and land use.

4) Easy replacement

Plant-based butters can be used as a vegan substitute for butter in cooking and baking. They’re also suitable for individuals with an allergy to dairy, lactose intolerance, or an egg, fish, or shellfish allergy. However, it’s important to note that these products play an essential role in the final texture and taste of baked goods due to their water content and unique chemical properties.

Which is healthier: Vegan Butter or Regular Butter?

Plant-based butter has a healthier fatty acid profile than regular butter. However, plant-based and regular butter have about the same number of calories per serving, so it doesn’t matter which type of butter you choose. If you eat too much of either, it can make it harder to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. Plant-based butters are generally lower in cholesterol than regular butter.

Conclusion

It is important to note that plant-based butters can be an excellent substitute for butter and margarine. They are cholesterol-free, which is great news for people who want to reduce their intake of saturated fats. However, it's also important to remember that these products are still high in calories, so they should always be consumed in moderation by everyone—including vegans!

