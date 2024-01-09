Quick relief: Home remedies for accidental tongue bite

Accidental tongue bites are common and really painful! Even though your tongue is one of your strongest muscles, you bite it quite a bit.

It frequently occurs when you consume something you enjoy too quickly. Reduce your speed. or taking part in sports involving a lot of contact. Exercise caution. Occasionally, there can also be a problem with the alignment of your jaw. Consult your dentist.

Regardless of the reason, you should begin tongue bite therapy as soon as you can to relieve your discomfort and promote healing. Before getting to the remedies it is necessary to understand the causes.

Causes of accidental tongue bite

Tongue piercing can result in accidental tongue bites. (Image via Unsplash/ Engin Akyurt)

Inadvertent tongue bites can happen for a number of reasons, most of which are the consequence of several things working together. Here are a few typical reasons why people bit their tongues accidentally:

Eating too quickly: Eating too quickly or without paying attention when chewing food might result in accidental tongue bites. The chance of inadvertent tongue biting increases with rapid or negligent eating.

Talking as eating: Talking as you eat might divert your attention from the task of chewing, which raises the risk of inadvertent tongue bites.

Dental issues: Inadequate fitting braces or dentures, crowding in the teeth, or misaligned teeth can all lead to accidental tongue bites.

Oral piercings: There's a greater chance of unintentionally biting your tongue if your tongue piercing is set incorrectly or if the jewelry is too big.

Seizures or muscular spasms: Disorders that result in seizures or muscular spasms can induce uncontrollable movements, which can result in accidental tongue bite. People who suffer from illnesses such as epilepsy could encounter this.

Heal tongue bites with home remedies

Rinsing can help relieving the pain. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

You can attempt a number of at-home treatments to reduce discomfort and expedite healing. Here are a few of them:

Cold compress: Using a cold compress will help numb the region and minimize swelling, offering relief right away. All you have to do is place a thin cloth over some ice and apply pressure to the bitten area for ten to fifteen minutes.

Salt water rinse: This aids in wound cleansing and aids in the healing process. In a glass of warm water, combine one teaspoon of salt; swish it about your mouth, then spit it out. Several times a day, repeat this procedure.

Turmeric paste with honey: Both honey and turmeric have inherent therapeutic qualities. To make a paste, combine a small amount of honey with a pinch of turmeric. Directly apply this paste to the tongue bite, allow it to stay for ten to fifteen minutes, and then rinse with water.

Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera has a reputation for being calming. Spoon a tiny dollop of pure aloe vera gel immediately onto the area where the tongue bit. For alleviation, do this several times during the day.

Chamomile tea: Chamomile contains soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. After brewing a chamomile tea bag and allowing it to cool, apply the bag as a compress to the bitten area for ten to fifteen minutes.

Baking soda mouthwash: In a cup of warm water, combine one teaspoon of baking soda to make a mouthwash. Use this solution as a gargle to help ease discomfort and swelling.

Spitting coconut oil: The antibacterial qualities of coconut oil can help to maintain dental health. Before spitting it out, swish a tablespoon of coconut oil around in your mouth for ten to fifteen minutes. This can lessen discomfort and stop infections.

Even though accidental tongue bites can be excruciating, these DIY cures can ease pain and hasten the healing process. Keep in mind to maintain proper dental hygiene to avoid infections, and seek further advice from a healthcare provider if the pain doesn't go away or the bite exhibits symptoms of infection.