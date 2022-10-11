Healthy Habits That Helped Rachel Zegler Stay in Shape for ‘The Hunger Games’

Receiving several accolades for her performance in the musical drama West Side Story, Rachel Zegler has taken Hollywood by storm. To add to the fans' excitement, Zegler has been cast as the lead in the Hunger Games prequel.

The Golden Globe Award winner has a few tricks up her sleeve to help her stay in shape and effectively play her role on the big screen. She follows some rules that not only help her maintain her petite figure but also enable her to keep her energy levels boosted throughout the day.

So, let’s look at the healthy habits that Rachel Zegler swears by to stay in shape for The Hunger Games prequel.

Wholesome food and limited caffeine: Some of Rachel Zegler's healthy habits to stay in shape

Fitness can be considered one of the top priorities for Rachel Zegler, as she understands the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Even in her teens, Zegler actively participated in dance and sports. Her overall healthy lifestyle habits have not only helped the actress stay in shape but also promoted her overall physical and mental well-being.

Here's what she does:

1. Strict Workout Routine

Zegler keeps her body trimmed and toned by following a consistent and strict workout routine. Her workout tends to be an amalgamation of strength and cardio training. Cardio exercises help the actress burn a high number of calories and enhance her overall health, while the strength training exercises keep her body toned and taut.

Yoga and Pilates are also part of Rachel Zegler's regular workout routine, as she considers yoga highly effective for enhancing mental focus. Pilates, on the other hand, help build inner body strength.

2. Diet of Wholesome Foods

Rachel Zegler ensures to consume healthy foods in her diet routine to stay in shape. Her diet consists of wholesome foods with proteins, carbs, and healthy fats. Rachel tries to eat loads of fruits and vegetables throughout the day. This enables her to maintain a healthy and toned body.

Zegler loves eating Colombian food whenever she can, as it not only provides numerous healthy food options but also helps her feel more connected with her culture. A seafood dish called paella is one of her favorite meals.

"I love being Colombian—I love the food and the music and the dances and the culture," she told People in an interview.

3. Avoids Dairy

Rachel Zegler avoids dairy in her diet to stay in shape for The Hunger Games. Avoiding dairy from the diet routine has not only helped her maintain a singing voice but has also provided a multitude of other benefits, such as clear skin, reduced bloating, and improved digestion.

4. Occasionally Indulging in Treats

Rachel Zegler believes that to stay in shape, one must treat themselves to junk foods or desserts every now and then. She does not believe in following over-restricting and limiting diets, which tend to be unsustainable in the long run. Following a rigorous diet can also lead to eating disorders, and therefore just like any other person, she occasionally enjoys indulging in desserts.

5. Limited Caffeine

Another healthy habit that Zegler follows to stay in shape for The Hunger Games is limiting her caffeine intake for a day. She believes that high caffeine consumption tends to dry out your vocal cords. However, this does not mean that the actress has completely given up coffee. She often has a cup of coffee in the mornings to get a head start on her day.

