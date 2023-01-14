Looking for exercises to boost your lower body and core strength? Consider adding a sumo squat to your workout routine. But, that’s not all – there are various other reasons why you must include this squat variation in your exercise sessions.

This article discusses some of the best benefits of adding sumo squats to your workout routine, along with the procedure to do it correctly so that you don’t strain or injure your muscles.

What are sumo squats?

Sumo squats are basically a challenging variation of the standard squat. This exercise is a surefire way to enhance strength in your lower body muscles, including the glutes, hamstrings, ankles, and core.

In addition, it is an ideal exercise to tone your inner thigh muscles. Practising this variation regularly can add variety to your full-body strength training routine. You can do this exercise with a barbell, kettlebell, or dumbbell, depending on your fitness preferences.

Muscles worked:

The primary muscles targeted during this exercise are:

quadriceps

glutes

hamstrings

hips

thighs

calves

core

Squats work the entire lower-body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Reasons to add a sumo squat to your workout routine

Well, there are several benefits to adding this exercise to your full-body or lower-body strength training session.

#1 Beginner-friendly exercise

It's a beginner-friendly move that’s suitable for all fitness newbies. With just the right sumo squat form, anyone can perform this variation and attain the benefits.

#2 Improves adductors’ activation

No other squat variation works for the adductors (the muscles that run down inside the thighs) as hard as sumo squats. This variation works the inner thigh muscles harder, improves strength, and also helps reduce thigh fat.

#3 Enhances core strength

If improving core strength is on your mind, then adding this effective squat variation to your routine will surely be worthwhile as this exercise works wonders on the abs and core. Practising it regularly is sure to boost your core strength and tone your abs.

Squats improve core strength. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

#4 Boost coordination and balance

While performing a barbell sumo squat, in particular, you must keep your muscles tight and in control. Squatting with a heavy weight forces your body to control and stabilize the movements, thereby making it more coordinated and balanced.

#5 Improves everyday activities

Since squats are a compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups at once, they strengthen all the muscles and joints used in everyday activities and movements, such as walking, sitting, running, climbing, etc.

How to do a sumo squat correctly

To attain all the above-mentioned benefits, it is important that you perform this exercise correctly, focusing on your form and posture.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to perform a dumbbell sumo squat correctly:

Stand with your feet wider than your hip-width distance and toes pointing out at 45 degrees angle. Ensure that your hips are outward and your posture is straight. Hold a dumbbell with both hands and extend your hands in the front, allowing the dumbbell to hang down.

Push your hips back and bend your knees while lowering into a wide squat position. As you squat, keep your abs tight, knees forward, and back straight. Keep the dumbbell straight in front of you.

Press through your heels and stand back up while focusing on keeping your body weight evenly distributed on both your legs.

Stand back up to the start. Repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

While doing this squat variation, ensure that your knees don’t cave inside and your abs remain engaged and tight throughout the move. Initially, choose a weight that you can lift with the right form and one that keeps your posture upright and stable. You can always increase the weight as you gain more confidence and strength.

This exercise is generally safe for beginners and advanced exercisers alike. However, if you have any kind of pain, or you’ve recently had an injury or surgery, particularly in your lower body or back, consult a doctor before practising this exercise.

To prevent muscle strains and injuries, remember to keep your squatting movement slow and under control, and keep your knees soft. If you experience sharp pain or discomfort, stop exercising immediately and relax.

