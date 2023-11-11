How the link between depression and fatigue is affecting your health at multiple levels?

Depression and fatigue can frequently co-exist. Depression is a severe mental health condition and is not the same as sadness. Fatigue is a serious health concern and is not the same as tiredness. Together, they can have a serious effect on individuals of any age group.

It is difficult to say that depression cause fatigue. However, there is a definite correlation between the two. If you have depression or know someone with it, you may have heard people using words such as 'lazy' or 'bored' to describe their conditions.

No, individuals with depression are not lazy or unmotivated, rather their energy levels are severely depleted, making it difficult for them to participate in any activity.

Depression and fatigue can make you dread most of the tasks. (Image via Vecteezy/ Muhammed Useng)

The link between depression and fatigue that stops you from working

Not motivated to do anything at all? Depression and fatigue may be playing a role here. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sa lim)

One of the primary symptoms of major depressive disorder is feeling low on energy and having an inability to do tasks with the same level of motivation. You may have heard people saying, "Depression makes me tired." It does indeed have a significant impact on your energy levels. This energy is not only physical but also emotional and social.

For instance, an individual with depression may find themselves unable to maintain their hygiene, take care of their personal spaces, and manage their basic chores. They may also have a hard time relating to others concerns or reciprocating emotionally.

Additionally, they may find themselves becoming more used to social isolation. Any form of social interaction can be incredibly draining, especially if you don't have the right resources to cope with it. Fatigue leaves an individual drained and stops them from being fully functional.

How to fight depression fatigue?

We can find a way out to fight depression and fatigue. (Image via Vecteezy/ Harry Kusumo)

It is important to become aware of the link between depression and fatigue and of the physical effects of a mental health condition. While it may seem bleak, there are ways to manage both of these conditions.

First, we must set realistic expectations about recovery. If you have severe depression, even getting out of bed can be challenging. It would be unrealistic to think that you can jump right out of bed, get fully prepped, and head towards work.

Psychotherapy, primarily Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for depression can help you get started. Although, it is a possibility that CBT is not the right for you. Typically, the mental health professional will determine which therapy modality fits you the best.

They may also prescribe anti-depressants in some cases to help with the physical symptoms and emotional symptoms. Not everyone will need medication, but they can be helpful in certain cases.

As with anything, the key is self-awareness so that you can identify how you’re feeling and where it’s coming from. Then it’s a case of self-compassion, making the changes you need to in order to look after yourself, and reaching out for help and support from others.

If you find yourself stuck between depression and fatigue, know that you’re not alone. But also know that you have the power to turn things around in a positive way for yourself.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.