Red Light Therapy: Uses, Benefits, and Side Effects

Red Light Therapy (RLT) is an emerging, albeit controversial, skin treatment that is being touted to treat wrinkles, acne, scars, redness, and other signs of aging. However, the research is scant in proving the effectiveness of this treatment.

Hungarian physician Endre Mester first studied RLT in 1967 when he learned about radiation's effects on cancer cells. In the 90s, scientists used RLT to grow plants in space.

Red Light Therapy is also called low-level laser light therapy, low-power laser therapy, soft laser therapy, cold laser therapy, non-thermal LED light, biostimulation, and photobiomodulation.

What is Red Light Therapy?

It uses light-emitting diodes to treat cosmetic and medical conditions like scars, wrinkles, acne, and other skin conditions. Although research is ongoing, scientists hope it will also cure slow wound healing, muscle atrophy, and bone density issues.

The therapy sends low-intensity red light deep into your body's cells to stimulate healing. The light will penetrate five millimeters below the skin's surface. It is believed that exposure to red light produces a biochemical effect in cells that can strengthen the mitochondria - 'the powerhouse of the cell' responsible for producing energy.

The molecule that carries energy in the cells of all living things is called ATP (adenosine triphosphate). If Red Light Therapy can increase the strength of the mitochondria, it might result in better energy production by the cell leading to efficient functioning. This, in turn, will allow cells to rejuvenate themselves by repairing any damage quickly and effectively.

RLT is a painless, non-invasive procedure that does not use any heat. It doesn't damage the surface of the skin in any way.

Benefits and Uses

RLT is used in the treatment of a variety of skin, inflammatory and dental conditions.

1) Skin

RLT is quite popular in treating acne, scars, redness, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. It is believed that RLT can stimulate the rapid production of cells that secrete collagen proteins. This can help to reduce wrinkles and tighten up the skin.

It can also help people suffering from acne by reducing irritation, inflammation, and sebum production. It is also touted to treat hair loss in men and women, although more research is needed to affirm this. RLT may also help in the formation of new skin and the healing of chronic wounds.

2) Inflammation

Red Light Therapy is speculated to induce quicker production of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory markers. It can help people with highly inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis, tendinitis, and psoriasis.

Studies have found that the RLT can benefit those suffering from knee pain. It may also improve athletic performance and quicken recovery from muscle strain for athletes. It may also be beneficial for treating mild psoriasis and carpal tunnel syndrome pain.

3) Dental Pain

Dentists use RLT to reduce pain and inflammation in their patients and relieve many other oral problems.

Periodontitis, a chronic buildup of plaque bacteria, can be remedied by RLT. It can also help reduce and prevent future buildup of bacteria.

RLT has also shown promise in reducing pain in postmenopausal women who experience burning sensations in the mouth. Stomatitis, which is the occurrence of painful lesions on the lips and cheeks, can also be remedied through RLT.

Red Light Therapy can also relieve pain, improve muscle activity and increase the range of motion in people suffering from temporomandibular dysfunction, which causes limited jaw movement, discomfort, and clicking in the jaw.

Does Red Light Therapy Work?

It may add to some treatments, but it doesn't work for everything. For instance, there is very little evidence to show that it treats depression, acne, cancer, back/neck pain, reduces cellulite, boosts the immune system, activates the lymphatic system to detoxify the body, helps in weight loss, or treats dental infections.

Other types of light therapy, like white and blue light therapy, have been found to be effective with some of the above-mentioned conditions. However, very little research suggests that RLT may be effective.

Side Effects of Red Light Therapy

RLT appears to be safe and risk-free when used prudently and under instructed guidance. It is a non-toxic, non-invasive skin treatment that is not overly harsh for the skin.

Although the therapy is quite painless, there have been reports of burns and blistering from RLT units. If the device is corroded or the wires break, there is a risk of skin burns. You may also need to protect your eyes properly during therapy, lest the light cause lasting damage.

