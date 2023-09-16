Regular Hair Dye Users Poses 9% Greater Breast Cancer Threat, Research Shows

In the quest for youthful appearances, hair dye is a go-to solution for many to meet the high beauty standards set by the influencers. Many turn to hair dye in order to hide those gray hairs.

These dyes may complement your facial features and add shine to your hair, but there may be a downside to the regular use of hair dye.

A recent study published in the International Journal of Cancer has raised concerns about the potential risks that are connected to products related to hair dying.

The research claims that there has been a surprising connection between the regular use of hair-dyeing products and an increased risk of developing breast cancer.

So you might want to reconsider your plans for dyeing your hair.

Concerning Findings About Hair Dye

Hair Dyeing may make you prone to breast cancer (Image by Freepik)

The study was conducted in December 2019, with more than 46700 women aged 35 to 74 over the time period of eight years.

The findings revealed that women who used permanent hair dye are nine percent more likely to develop breast cancer compared to those who do not use these products.

Along with this, the study further revealed that women who use hair straighteners are more prone to breast cancer. Women who used straighteners every five to eight weeks were found 30 percent more likely to develop breast cancer.

The Uncanny Relation between Breast Cancer and Black Women

There is a worrying disparity, with black women affected more by these chemicals compared to white. The study revealed that black women who used hair dye are much more likely to be affected with breast cancer.

They are 60 percent more likely to be affected compared to white women. This can also be explained due to the higher use of hair straighteners among black women, making them more prone to cancer.

The Unsettling Findings

Problems associated with hair dye (Image by Freepik)

The connection between hair dye and cancer has been a long-debated topic. Previous research has not produced some supporting results, this study has provided the required evidence for the problems associated with the use of hair dye.

It is known that hair dyes contain carcinogens and endocrine-disrupting compounds which may contribute to the cause of cancer. These findings are the checkpoint and a reminder to further study the relationship between cancer and hair dyes.

Dale Sandler the co-author of the study told FastCompany:

“We are exposed to many things that could potentially contribute to breast cancer, and it is unlikely that any single factor explains a woman’s risk. While it is too early to make a firm recommendation, avoiding these chemicals might be one more thing women can do to reduce their risk of breast cancer.”

The results of this study do raise some serious concerns for women's health, it is important to understand that breast cancer is not just simply caused due to hair dye, there are furthermore factors that are responsible for breast cancer.

Thus further research is needed in order to get more affirming results and concrete evidence about these hair products.

Thus, recent research has given a crucial link between hair dye and breast cancer. More research is required to have more conclusive evidence, while it is important to prioritize health and make healthy choices for our bodies.