Resting heart rate for men - What you need to know

In today's age of booming fitness trackers, resting heart rate for men has become easily accessible. Every so often, as you casually glance at your wrist, you will spot those numbers representing your heart rate while chilling out, not exerting any effort. It's fascinating to watch your heart maintain its steady rhythm, even when you're hardly doing anything.

But what is the 'normal' figure and what does it mean for your overall health? Let's find it out. Your resting heart rate is how many times your heart beats each minute while you're lounging, not doing any heavy lifting.

It might look basic, but it's actually a fast way to impact your overall health. Your heart is moving nearly 2000 gallons of blood daily, keeping your body's operations optimal.

So, what's normal?

Knowing to about resting heart rate is important (Image via unsplash/jair lazaro)

The usual resting heart rate for men should be between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Hitting that cool range means your heart doesn't have to work as hard. The faster your heart's going, the more it's doing, just like a car burning more fuel when it's going fast.

If your heart is beating quickly at over 100 beats per minute on average, that's called tachycardia. Causes can vary from fever to dehydration, or even physical or emotional stress, which sends a burst of adrenaline to your heart. This can result in problems like fainting or heart failure.

Men with a resting heart rate of 84 beats per minute or more for over five years got a 55 percent higher chance of dying from heart issues compared to peeps with lower heart rates.

But what if your heart is beating less than 60 times per minute? That's called bradycardia. It might mean your brain is not getting enough blood. The lack of blood flow could have you feeling tired, shaky, dizzy, and you might even pass out.

How to maintain the resting heart rate for men at optimal level

Tracking and maintaining resting heart rate (Image via unsplash/artur luczka)

Conditions, medication, diseases such as thyroid disease, can all play into how fast your heart's beating. Punching below your weight with a slower heart rate isn't always a bad thing. Endurance athletes, like runners or cyclists, can have a heart rate below 40 beats per minute.

This is because they manage to meet their basic metabolic needs without needing the heart to pump as much blood. So, how to keep that resting heart rate for men healthy? Doing some cardio and weight training could do the trick.

Trying to hit about 150 minutes per week is a good goal.

How to find out your resting heart rate for men?

Understanding your current resting heart rate for men (Image via unsplash/ artur luczka)

Fitness trackers are a handy start. But you can also go old school and find your pulse. It's as simple as placing your index and third fingers on the side of your neck or your wrist.

Count those beats for 15 seconds, then multiply that number by four to calculate your beats a minute. Start familiarizing yourself with your base rate.

Seeing changes in heart rate? Reach out to your doctor. Especially if you notice it's consistently lower than your normal resting heart rate, or if it's often beating away super-fast.

Fitness level, body size, and your mental and physical state all have their roles to play. The more in shape you are, the more efficient your heart becomes. Bigger bodies put more pressure on the heart, causing an increased resting rate.

Even your height is involved. Taller men tend to have a lower resting heart rate. How you feel and where you're at also weighs in.

You might notice your heart goes a bit faster when you're standing, to fight gravity and push that blood up north to your brain. Warmer bodies also mean faster heart rates. Plus, your emotions can make your heart race too!

So start understanding your resting heart rate for men. It's an easy-to-follow indicator of your overall health right at your fingertips.