Women in South East Asia, Japan, and China have used rice water for hair growth for centuries. The question, however, remains whether rice water for hair growth is effective.

Research shows that the presence of inositol in rice water helps in penetrating the damaged hair along with effectively repairing it. This not only helps you get shiny hair but also aids you in protecting your hair against any future damage.

Rice water used for hair and skin care is starchy water left after rice is soaked or cooked. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of rice water and its effectiveness for hair growth along with how to use rice water on hair.

Rice water for hair growth (Image via Unsplash/Rmine Daisy)

Rice Water for Hair Growth: What Are its Benefits?

Rice water for hair growth contains numerous types of vitamins and minerals including antioxidants, vitamin E, vitamin B, and amino acids. The presence of high amounts of vitamins and minerals help in providing numerous benefits.

Rice Water Benefits for Hair

The presence of inositol in rice water not only helps you promote hair growth but also helps in improving the elasticity of hair and getting rid of the frizz. This chemical-free cleanser will help in balancing the pH levels of your scalp along with keeping the natural oil levels intact.

Rice Water Benefits for Skin

Rice water for hair growth is also highly beneficial for your skin, providing an extensive number of advantages, including improving your complexion by making your skin tone even and brighter. The antioxidants present in rice water will also help in protecting your skin against cancer by promoting cell regeneration along with keeping your skin smooth and supple.

Rice water will also keep your skin hydrated along with soothing the skin conditions of people with sensitive skins such as pimples and acne.

How to Use Rice Water on Hair?

To make rice water for hair growth at home effectively, follow these steps:

Start by rinsing and straining your rice to remove impurities so that you do not apply dirty water to your hair. Now, mix the clean and strained rice until it becomes pretty cloudy. Reserve the water and take the rice out of the water. You can now keep the rice water in any of the containers and cover it. Let this water sit for about twenty hours so that it will get fermented. Refrigerate the rice water so that you can use it. Apply it in your hair and leave the rest for later.

You do not need to make any changes to your schedule to use rice water on your hair. After washing and conditioning your hair, apply rice water to it, laying greater emphasis on the scalp. Keep the rice water in your hair for about five minutes before gently rinsing it out.

Rice water for hair growth (Image via Unsplash/Mart Production)

Fermented Rice Water For Hair

Some skincare advocates say that using fermented rice water for hair has greater benefits than using plain rice water. Fermented rice water has an increased amount of antioxidants which helps in combating skin and hair cell damage. To make fermented rice water, you just have to keep the rice water for about 24 to 48 hours at room temperature. Next, strain the rice water in a clean container before using it.

One of the best parts of rice water for hair growth is that it is not only easy to make but also an inexpensive option in comparison to the beauty products available in the market.

Rice water benefits range from improving the shine of your hair to strengthening it along with protecting the hair against any kind of damage. Rice water benefits are not solely limited to your hair as they provide a multitude of advantages for your skin. There are several beauty products available on the market with rice water as the main ingredient, which you can also use as an alternative to home made rice water.

Poll : 0 votes