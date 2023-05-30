Risks and disadvantages of e-devices on sleep

In today's digital age, electronic devices have become an integral part of our lives but can adversely impact it, too.

From smartphones and tablets to laptops and televisions, these devices offer convenience and connectivity. However, excessive and prolonged use of electronic devices can pose risks to sleep pattern and eye health.

In this article, we shed light on the potential disadvantages with overuse of electronic devices, emphasizing importance of mindful usage and implementing healthy habits.

How e-devices adversely affect sleep pattern?

E-devices (Image via Pexels)

#1 Disrupt sleep patterns

Electronic devices emit blue light, which suppresses production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Prolonged exposure to blue light, particularly before bedtime, can disrupt the natural circadian rhythm, making it difficult to fall asleep and achieve restful sleep. That can lead to insomnia, sleep disturbances and overall poor sleep quality, affecting both physical and mental well-being.

#2 Increase risk of sleep disorders

Consistent exposure to electronic device screens, especially in the evening, has been linked to an increased risk of sleep disorders.

Conditions like delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS) and excessive daytime sleepiness can arise, impacting daily functioning and productivity. Additionally, the addictive nature of electronic device usage may lead to a compulsive need to stay connected, further exacerbating sleep-related issues.

#3 Cause eye strain and digital eye fatigue

Staring at electronic device screens for extended periods can cause eye strain and digital eye fatigue, collectively known as computer vision syndrome.

Symptoms may include dry and irritated eyes, blurred vision, headaches and neck or shoulder pain. The constant refocusing and exposure to glare from screens can put a strain on the eye muscles, leading to long-term vision problems if not addressed.

#4 Increase risk of myopia

Studies suggest a correlation between excessive electronic device use and an increased risk of myopia, also known as nearsightedness.

Prolonged focus on nearby screens can contribute to elongation of the eyeball, leading to a refractive error. With the rising prevalence of myopia globally, it's crucial to recognize the potential role of electronic devices in its development, particularly among children and adolescents.

#5 Disrupt sleep-wake routine and productivity

Excessive use of electronic devices, especially during late hours, can disrupt the natural sleep-wake routine.

Late-night screen time can lead to delayed bedtimes, reducing the overall duration of sleep and affecting next-day productivity, concentration and cognitive function. This cycle of poor sleep and decreased performance can have long-term consequences on various aspects of life, including academic and professional achievements.

E-devices have revolutionized our lives but have risks and disadvantages. (Image via Pexels)

While electronic devices have revolutionized our lives, it's essential to be mindful of their potential risks and disadvantages.

Excessive use of these devices can lead to a range of health issues. Implementing healthy habits and practicing good sleep hygiene can help mitigate these risks. Striking a balance between the convenience of technology and safeguarding sleep patterns and eye health is crucial for overall well-being in the digital era.

